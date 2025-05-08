Losing to New York Knicks could break up Boston Celtics’ core

During the regular season, the Boston Celtics often resembled a championship contender, much like the team that won the NBA Finals in 2024. After all, the Celtics won 61 games, three shy of last year’s total, which was good enough to earn the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Like last year, the Celtics won their first-round playoff series in just five games, this time defeating the Orlando Magic instead of the Miami Heat, Florida’s other team. Yet, now that the Eastern Conference Semifinals have tipped off, the Celtics have stumbled, losing the first two games of their series against the New York Knicks in embarrassing fashion.
With how badly the Celtics have played, some, like ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst, believe a quick series elimination by the Knicks could be what finally tears Boston’s core apart after years of rumors suggesting a possible move was coming.
While Windhorst didn’t have to mention Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown’s names specifically, ESPN’s graphic on FirstTake directly alluded to the All-NBA duo. Yet, no matter what happens, it seems hard to believe the Celtics would be so eager to move on from either of their franchise cornerstones just one year after proving they were the best team in the NBA.
Yet, Boston’s budget could lead to some other structural changes, possibly even including other players featured in the Celtics’ starting lineup.
Related: NBA bracing for Boston Celtics roster changes after Playoff run