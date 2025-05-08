Boston Celtics make dubious NBA history after second straight playoff game collapse against New York Knicks

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics made the wrong kind of history Wednesday night in their Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics have become the first NBA team to blow 20-point leads and lose in consecutive playoff games.

Which also means that the Celtics are the first team ever to blow 20+ point leads and lose in back-to-back playoff games.



Incredible. https://t.co/YVeVszSyy1 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 8, 2025

The Celtics built a commanding 73-53 lead with 2:18 left in the third quarter, but the Knicks closed the gap to 73-61 by the end of the period.

Boston collapsed again in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 30-17 to lose 91-90 after Knicks guard Jalen Brunson hit two free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining.

BRUNSON HITS TWO FREE THROWS.



BRIDGES TAKES THE BALL AWAY.



KNICKS TAKE 2-0 SERIES LEAD. pic.twitter.com/NbyRwQri9O — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2025

Knicks forward Mikal Bridges sealed the victory with another magnificent defensive play, stealing the ball from Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum as he attempted to pass it back out as time expired.

Adding to Boston’s struggles, the Celtics have missed an astounding 75 three-pointers across their first two games against the Knicks.

The Celtics' threes are NOT hitting in this series 😳 pic.twitter.com/kgTokb1lxT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 8, 2025

The series now shifts to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks hold a two-games-to-none advantage heading into Saturday’s Game 3, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.