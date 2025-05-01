NBA bracing for Boston Celtics roster changes after Playoff run

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Right now, the Boston Celtics are waiting to learn who their next opponent will be in the NBA Playoffs. On Monday, the Eastern Conference Semifinals tip off, and the Celtics will be taking on either the New York Knicks or Detroit Pistons.

However, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, the league is bracing for some Celtics roster changes this offseason.

“The rest of the league is bracing for some level of change to the Celtics roster this offseason. Sources have been telling me for weeks now that the Celtics will be exploring trade options in the offseason” Shams Charania on Boston Celtics roster

While this could mean literally anything, odds are they’re not thinking about splitting up their All-NBA duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

More likely would be changes involving Jrue Holiday and/or Kristaps Porzingis. The latter will be headed into the final year of his contract, and Holiday just signed a four-year, $134 million extension last offseason. However, Holiday’s play has slipped.

Jrue Holiday stats in 2023-24: 32.8 MPG, 12.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 48% FG, 42.9% 3PT

32.8 MPG, 12.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 48% FG, 42.9% 3PT Holiday’s stats in 2024-25: 30.6 MPG, 11.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 44.3% FG, 35.3% 3PT

Another potential trade candidate is Sam Hauser, who’s starting a four-year, $45 million contract in 2026. Either way, as Charania says, win or lose, changes are coming to Boston.

