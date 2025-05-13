7 options to help Boston Celtics replace Jayson Tatum next season, including former 1st-round pick Cam Whitmore

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The worst-case scenario for the Boston Celtics has been made official. In Game 4 of their semifinals series against the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum went down with a non-contact injury that looked like a typical Achilles tear. Well, on Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that is exactly what happened, and the six-time All-Star has already undergone surgery to repair the tear.

While the 27-year-old is in great physical condition, there is a very good chance he could miss almost all of the 2025-26 regular season. So the Celtics have a huge void to fill that could require the help of several players. With that in mind, we look at seven players in and outside the organization that could serve as replacements for Jayson Tatum next season.

Sam Hauser

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The most obvious internal option for Boston is four-year veteran Sam Hauser. The undrafted forward has been a key member of their rotation over the last two seasons and one of their best three-point shooters. The Tatum understudy could get a shot at starting next season to see if he can rise to the occasion. But if he is the player they put into a starting role, they will likely seek him some veteran help off the bench.

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Ten-year veteran Kelly Oubre Jr. is a player the Celtics could take a look at on the free agent market. Rumors have suggested they will slash a boatload of payroll this offseason to avoid massive tax bills. Following those trades, they may have some salary cap wiggle room to add a veteran forward at a fair market rate. Oubre Jr. would be a strong option since he can help fill some of the scoring and rebounding void left by Tatum.

Cam Whitmore

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly a team that could be sniffing around the Celtics to get some of their expensive veteran pieces this summer. Boston will not want to take big contracts in return, but would like players who can make an impact in 2025-26. Former first-round pick Cam Whitmore could be on the Celtics’ radar.

The former Maryland star is not a key part of Ime Udoka’s rotation, so he is expendable. At just 20, Boston could feel that there is a bunch of untapped potential they could mine. Furthermore, the forward has a very cheap contract for the next two years.

Joe Ingles

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A solid bench option that fits the Boston Celtics’ style of play is 11-year veteran Joe Ingles. In a situation where Hauser is handed the starting role, Ingles is a talented three-point shooter who could help Hauser fill some of the Tatum void. Plus, he could be had at a very affordable rate in free agency this offseason.

Matisse Thybulle

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

After another disappointing season, the Portland Trail Blazers could be looking to move some players this summer. That means defensive ace Matisse Thybulle could be available. The six-year veteran certainly won’t bring points or a monster on the boards. But he is one of the best defensive swingmen in the league. Relying on their defense will be something Boston has to do with Tatum out and some of their better scorers likely shipped out in a trade. Getting more elite talent on defense could help bridge the gap, with the team not being a powerhouse scoring team next season.

Keldon Johnson

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Another team that could be looking to poach some of Boston’s pricey veterans this summer is the San Antonio Spurs. One helpful player they could get back in a deal is 2019 first-round pick Keldon Johnson. The 25-year-old is a rock-solid swingman who may have upside in the right system. The Celtics have one of the best in the league, and if they believe he could flourish under their guidance, they should not be underestimated.

Payton Prichard

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Another route the Boston Celtics could go to fill the Jayson Tatum void is to go with a small-ball approach. They could keep Sam Hauser on the bench. Move Jaylen Brown to the three spot, Derrick White to the two, and make Payton Pritchard a starter next season. The 2025 Sixth Man of the Year has certainly earned it, and it would mean the team has to look for a solid backup guard to fill his spot. Much easier than finding an impact forward on the free agent and trade market.