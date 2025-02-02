Los Angeles Lakers trade targets to replace Anthony Davis following Luka Doncic deal

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the most shocking deal in NBA history on Saturday night, agreeing to a Luka Doncic trade with the Dallas Mavericks. While Anthony Davis is off the Lakers roster, nearly as shocking to the NBA world is the number of assets Los Angeles was able to keep while still landing Doncic. Outside of Davis, the only valuable asset the Lakers parted with was their 2029 first-round pick. It still leaves Rob Pelinka with the ability to package its 2031 first-round pick and first-round swap rights in 2028 and 2030. Furthermore, the Lakers can package 2024 first-round pick Dalton Knecht in deals. While none of this necessarily means another blockbuster trade is coming, it’s worth exploring Lakers trade targets.

Nikola Vucevic, C, Chicago Bulls

Entering NBA games today, the Lakers depth chart at center is abysmal. Jaxson Hayes is forced into the starting lineup with Trey Jemison III behind him and there are only three active players who are 6-foot-10 or taller. Nikola Vucevic – 19.9 PPG and 10.4 RPG – would give Los Angeles both that interior scoring presence and a dependable rebounder. The Chicago Bulls are shopping him ahead of the NBA trade deadline, hoping to land a first-round pick in exchange for the 34-year-old center. Nikola Vucevic contract (Spotrac): $20 million salary in 2025, $21.481 million salary for 2025-'26, NBA free agent in 2026

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has been one of the top Lakers trade targets for over a year. While Utah's CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge has been adamant about his sky-high asking price, the Luka Doncic trade gives Los Angeles a lot more motivation to start being aggressive. Walker Kessler stats: 10.9 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 2.3 BPG, .166 WS/48, 114 Defensive Rating In terms of improving the team's rebounding, Kessler ranks sixth in total rebound percentage (21.1 percent) and he leads the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage (16.3 percent). He would also provide desperately-needed interior defense for Los Angeles, demonstrated by the fourth-highest Blocks per 36 (2.8) in the NBA. If the Lakers want to push their chips in on a long-term starter, Kessler would be the one to go after. Plus, he's under contract through 2026. Walker Kessler contract: $2.965 million salary in 2025, $4.878 million salary for 2025-'26, restricted free agent in 2026.

Nic Claxton, C, Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets want to keep collecting future assets for their own blockbuster trade down the line. It helps make Nic Claxton, who is now eligible to be traded months after signing a four-year deal worth $100 million, potentially expendable. It could present a buy-low opportunity for the Lakers. Nic Claxton stats: 9.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.2 BPG, 1 SPG, 54.5% FG, .098 WS/48 Before this season, Claxton boasted a stellar .175 Win Shares per 48 Minutes with a 110 defensive rating and a 17.8 rebounding percentage over his last 147 games played. This year, his WS/48 has fallen to .098 with a 16.5 rebounding percentage. There's upside here and Claxton (15.5% career usage rate) doesn't need the ball in his hands to make a positive impact on the court.

Jonas Valanicunas, C, Washington Wizards

If the Los Angeles Lakers want to land a more cost-effective center, saving their future first-round picks for a blockbuster trade this summer, a deal with the Washington Wizards makes sense. Jonas Valanciunas' only value to the tanking Wizards is the draft capital they'll receive by trading him. For the Lakers, the veteran center provides rebounding (21.1 percent total rebound rate, 7th in NBA) and he's a moderately effective scorer (11.5 PPG on 55.1% FG). Plus, his contract would allow Los Angeles to still be aggressive down the line. Jonas Valanciunas contract (Spotrac): $9.9 million salary in 2025, $10.395 million salary for 2025-'26, $10 million salary for 2026-'27 (non-guaranteed)

Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers

If the Lakers are going to pull off a Myles Turner trade, who they've been linked to in NBA rumors for years, it will require a three-team deal. The Indiana Pacers are contending, so Los Angeles would need to flip some of its assets (future first-round picks or Dalton Knecht) to another team. If the Pacers were open to swinging a three-team trade, Turner could spread the floor (2.1 3PM per game on 40% 3PT) and help provide a versatile defender with some nice size and athleticism. Again, though, Turner is probably the unlikeliest to move among these Lakers trade targets.

Robert Williams, C, Portland Trail Blazers

