The Miami Heat are in the middle of a fierce battle for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. With Milwaukee increasingly likely to trade Antetokounmpo before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Heat are looking to complete the deal. The Boston Celtics are also in the rumor mill; however, one NBA insider revealed an encouraging update on Miami’s pursuit.

The Heat remain the most likely landing spot for Antetokounmpo, and league sources have grown increasingly confident that it will ultimately happen, as reported by NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin. Miami has been in hot pursuit of the 31-year-old superstar dating back to before 2020.

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However, how can the Heat complete a trade for Antetokounmpo? It might require a little more patience.

How the Miami Heat can complete a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Celtics are the Heat’s biggest competitors for Antetokounmpo, but it is a tricky situation. There are no firm reports that Boston wants to include Jaylen Brown in a potential deal. In fact, a Celtics insider recently said the organization is looking to acquire Antetokounmpo without Brown.

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Therefore, Miami could be in the driver’s seat. It is clear that Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Kel’el Ware, the 13th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and all of the Heat’s first-round picks will be in the package. So, how can Miami complete a trade for Antetokounmpo in the coming days?

If Boston doesn’t include Brown and other teams refuse to join the mix, it could leave Miami standing at the altar. More likely than not, the Heat will have to find a third team to take Herro so Milwaukee can acquire those assets instead. This is due to the Bucks’ concerns about giving Herro an extension.

In this scenario, the Heat would likely need to include another young player, such as Pelle Larsson or Kasparas Jakučionis. Miami doesn’t have an A-level player to give Milwaukee, so including more value could help complete the trade soon. After all, the Heat can’t afford to miss out on this opportunity.

The Bucks are hoping for an organization like Boston to include a star player in a deal for Antetokounmpo. If that doesn’t occur, the Heat could be Antetokounmpo’s next team.

Read More: NBA Report Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Preferred Trade Destination – It’s the Miami Heat