Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks figure to be the top headline in the league before the 2026 NBA Draft. Antetokounmpo has been linked to multiple organizations since the 2026 NBA trade deadline; however, one team has the superstar’s focus after the season.

Antetokounmpo is focused on wanting to be a member of the Miami Heat in a trade, as reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Get Up. The Heat missed the 2026 NBA playoffs, but the 31-year-old star would be drawn by head coach Erik Spoelstra, center Bam Adebayo, and the possibility of playing in Miami.

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However, can the Heat get a trade for Antetokounmpo across the finish line? This isn’t the first time Miami has dealt with this kind of situation.

How the Miami Heat can trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat are the frontrunners to acquire Antetokounmpo this offseason, according to multiple reports. Now, Antetokounmpo might be putting his thumb on the scale, with Windhorst reporting that he is focused on becoming a member of the Heat, joining Adebayo. However, how can Miami complete the deal?

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A few years ago, Damian Lillard requested a trade to the Heat. Despite his desire to only play in Miami, the Portland Trail Blazers ultimately traded him to Milwaukee. The Heat couldn’t get a deal done despite a superstar player wanting to play for them. This can’t happen again.

Miami has to complete a deal for Antetokounmpo because it would drastically turn the organization into contenders. The deal has to start with Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., the 13th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and more. More likely, Miami has to find a third team for Herro so Milwaukee can squeak out more value.

If the Bucks ask for anything outside of Adebayo, the Heat should be willing to make the sacrifice. The organization is great at surrounding its star players. A team led by Antetokounmpo and Adebayo would be enough in the Eastern Conference, and the Heat’s front office would be able to surround them well.

First, Miami has to land Antetokounmpo. It seems clear that he wants to be a member of the Heat organization, so it’s up to them to get the deal done. After all, when Antetokounmpo is focused on Miami, the team can’t swing and miss again.

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