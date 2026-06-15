The Milwaukee Bucks are navigating the impossible challenge of trading Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the 2026 NBA Draft coming soon, Milwaukee is looking to complete a deal, and the Miami Heat are the favorites. However, the Bucks are not very happy with a certain player in the Heat’s trade package.

The Bucks are “not thrilled” about extending Tyler Herro in a potential trade package, as reported by Five Reasons Sports’ Ethan Skolnick. Miami may have been told to find a third team for Herro, so the Bucks can extract more value out of a potential deal.

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However, will the Heat be able to find a suitor for Herro? It might be the deciding factor on whether Antetokounmpo ends up in Miami.

Potential trade destinations for Tyler Herro outside of Milwaukee Bucks

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Despite being from Wisconsin, Herro might not have the opportunity to play with the Bucks. If the organization decides to trade Antetokounmpo to the Heat, Milwaukee would prefer to extract value out of Herro instead of acquiring him. If so, which trade destinations make the most sense?

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Skolnick indicated that Miami could go to teams that it has dealt with in the past. Most recently, the Heat traded Duncan Robinson to the Detroit Pistons, so they could be one option. The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets were two other teams that Skolnick mentioned.

Detroit is a very fascinating situation. If Herro were to join the Pistons, he would slot in alongside Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Robinson in the backcourt. In the scenario where Detroit is interested in the Herro, could the No. 21 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft be in play?

Herro might not have as much trade value as he did in the past and it doesn’t seem like Milwaukee wants to insert him into the starting lineup. If not, the Heat need to find a third team for Herro. It could be a different team, such as Memphis or Brooklyn, if the Pistons don’t want to play ball.

After all, a potential trade for Antetokounmpo is on the line. Miami needs to do whatever it can to take this deal across the finish line before the NBA Draft.

Read More: NBA Report Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Preferred Trade Destination