The Boston Celtics are in the mix for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. After the 2025-26 NBA season ended, trade talks for Antetokounmpo have escalated, with Boston and the Miami Heat as the favorites. However, a Celtics insider has revealed a concerning update on their trade for the Bucks star.

Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn doesn’t think Antetokounmpo will be traded to the Celtics, the insider said. Washburn believes Miami has the edge in trading for Antetokounmpo, as Boston is trying to figure out a way to acquire him without sending Jaylen Brown to a different team.

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Is there a way for Boston to keep Brown and trade for Antetokounmpo? It doesn’t seem very likely on the surface.

Potential trade package sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston Celtics

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the Celtics want Antetokounmpo, they will have to make a very difficult decision. Jayson Tatum is likely safe in any deal; however, the same can’t be said for Brown. This is going to come down to whether the Celtics offer Brown for Antetokounmpo, resulting in a drastic overhaul of the team.

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Boston would likely have to include all of its first-round picks and send Brown to a third team, giving more assets to Milwaukee. If the Celtics decide to keep Brown, Antetokounmpo would be an unlikely addition to the organization. So, where could Brown go in a potential deal?

The Los Angeles Clippers would make sense, as they could send the fifth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to the Bucks. The Clippers could also send Darius Garland to help with salaries, giving Milwaukee picks from both teams. This is just one option, as other teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks, could make sense for Brown.

However, the Celtics need to be convinced. There are no reasons to trade Brown for Antetokounmpo. The dynamic duo in Boston has won a championship, and building around them would be a smarter idea than mortgaging draft picks for Antetokounmpo. On the other side, Antetokounmpo and Tatum would arguably be the NBA’s best duo.

If the Celtics want Antetokounmpo, it has to come at the price of Brown. According to Washburn, that might be why a trade isn’t likely.

Read More: Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Link Clippers as Possible Destination