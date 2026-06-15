The Boston Celtics are pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo and it could come at the price of Jaylen Brown. While the Celtics could acquire Antetokounmpo without including Brown, it doesn’t seem very likely. Now, a third team has been linked to the Boston star to give the organization more assets for Antetokounmpo.

The Los Angeles Clippers are emerging as a potential third team for Brown in Antetokounmpo trade talks, as reported by Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth. It is notable that the Milwaukee Bucks wouldn’t want to acquire Brown, using him as a way to acquire more value elsewhere.

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However, what would Milwaukee receive from Los Angeles? Brown could command a very high pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Potential trade package sending Jaylen Brown to Los Angeles Clippers

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The framework making the rounds in league circles would bring Antetokounmpo to Boston, Brown to Los Angeles, and the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft to Milwaukee. There would be other parts included in the deal, but that would be the main pieces going in each direction.

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Darius Garland, other role players, and more draft picks would make sense in this scenario. After all, the Bucks are looking for a massive package to trade their 31-year-old superstar. Garland and the No. 5 pick would be a great base in a potential three-time trade with the Clippers.

For Los Angeles, this would be an amazing situation. The Clippers are looking to compete and Brown is coming off a breakout season. The Celtics star averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field. Los Angeles would land its superstar for the fifth overall pick, Garland, and more.

This all depends on what happens with Antetokounmpo. If the Bucks decide to trade the star to the Miami Heat, it would likely take this possibility out of the equation. The Celtics would likely be willing to trade Brown in the scenario where Antetokounmpo joins the organization. If not, it doesn’t seem like a realistic option.

Brown would be a massive addition for Los Angeles, but it depends on what Milwaukee can accomplish on the Antetokounmpo front.

Read More: Insider Sheds Light On Boston Celtics’ Willingness To Trade Jaylen Brown