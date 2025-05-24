New Los Angeles Lakers Rumor May Reveal Likely Big Man Trade Target This Summer

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

A new rumor reveals the Los Angeles Lakers attempted a trade for Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu this season. Could he be at the top of their center wish list this summer?

Even before the Lakers made a historic trade for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, there had been rumors about the organization’s desire to find an impact player for the center spot. The deal only exacerbated that need for the rest of the season. And it is expected to be a priority for the front office this summer.

Los Angeles did try to make a deal for a big after the Doncic trade. And they had agreed on a trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. However, after reviewing his medicals, they rescinded the deal. But this week, ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin revealed on the “Straight Fire” with Jason McIntyre podcast that the team was working on a deal for a different player before Williams.

“Before the Mark Williams trade, and I can’t tell you all the names on that list, but I actually assume he was one of the names on the list that Rob Pelinka presented to Luka, because I do know the Lakers made a call to the Hawks around the trade deadline about Okongwu,” he said [h/t Lakers Nation].

Is Onyeka Okongwu a good fit for the Los Angeles Lakers?

After landing in Los Angeles, GM Rob Pelinka and Doncic sat down in February and went over possible big men that could benefit from playing with him and vice versa. Similar to how well he played with Daniel Gafford in Dallas the last season and a half.

If the Lakers reached out about a potential deal, that means the young superstar gave his boss the thumbs up on a pursuit. It is unclear why a deal didn’t materialize. But the 24-year-old is a fast-improving talent and may be the heir apparent to Clint Capella in Atlanta. It is why the team gave him a four-year, $61.8 million contract extension before the season. So the Hawks won’t give him up easily.

So, is he a perfect fit for LA? McMenamin says yes, and no. “I think lob threat, athleticism, absolutely. In terms of being a perfect fit, maybe not. They might not get a perfect fit, though,” he added. “Clint Capela of 17-’18 might have been a perfect fit. But we’re in 25-’26 now. So that is kind of the spot they’re gonna be in.