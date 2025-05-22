Los Angeles Lakers insider suggests LeBron James leaving this summer possible due to ‘frosty’ relationship

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While a Los Angeles Lakers insider believes LeBron James will be back next season, he claims a “frosty” relationship between the team and NBA legend in recent years does keep the door open to his potential exit this summer.

LeBron James’ championship window may only be one more year, two at the most. That is why the future Hall of Famer must maximize his remaining time in the league if winning one more ring is the goal. While the Lakers have the potential to be a contender next season with Luka Doncic, their first-round elimination showed they are still far off from being a real title threat.

If he is unsure he can win a title in LA next season, he could opt out of the final year of his contract and take his talents elsewhere. Most assume he isn’t leaving. But this week, The Athletic Lakers insider Jovan Buha explained why a return is not a guarantee.

“I think there’s always a chance that LeBron could walk,” he said on his YouTube channel. “As we’ve reported multiple times—and it hasn’t just been me, Sam Amick has also reported this—the relationship has been a little frosty at times. It hasn’t always been the warmest over the past couple of years. But I’ve said it before: I think LeBron’s going to be a Laker next year. The only question is whether he’s opting in or opting out and re-signing.”

Where could LeBron James go if he hit NBA free agency?

If LeBron James did the unexpected and hit NBA free agency at 40 years old, where would he want to go? The list of teams would be very short and only consist of no-doubt title contenders. Furthermore, he would need to take a steep discount to pursue another championship. But there would be some interesting options.

One fascinating landing spot could be the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland seems to be missing one key ingredient. A player who knows what needs to be done in the biggest moments. Essentially, James would just need to be a leader and chip in when necessary. The idea of James finishing his career where it all started would certainly have an appeal to both sides.

The Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets have strong cores. Just like the Cavaliers, they only need a bit more to help take them to another level. James could bring the championship pedigree the young Rockets lack, while the idea of Nikola Jokic and LeBron James teaming up for a title run would be a money-making scenario for the NBA.

One final option would be playing with long-time pal Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors. Adding James would force them to be a very small team all season long. However, a starting five with greybeards James, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Curry would be fascinating to follow.

