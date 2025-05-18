Rumor reveals ‘interesting’ return Golden State Warriors nearly got in Draymond Green trade two years ago

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors were close to trading team legend Draymond Green two summers ago? A new report reveals that a deal was close and the players the team would have gotten back.

After being ousted from the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves this week, the Warriors are now focused on making their team better for a title run next season. However, the group they had this season and last could have looked very different if a trade they were close to making two summers ago had gone through.

“I know that there was a deal in place to send Draymond to Memphis. And the return on that would have been interesting,” The Ringer Warriors reporter Logan Murdock said on the Zach Lowe Show. “It’s so interesting that Steven Adams was the catalyst to almost beating them in the first round [this year]. Because in that trade, Steven Adams would have come back to Golden State.

“Along with Dillon Brooks — I heard that as well — Tyus Jones, and a couple of other people. But the reason why that deal fell through is that Tyus Jones got rerouted to Washington, and it no longer made the deal work,” he added. “That’s something they wanted — they really wanted a backup point guard.”

Jones ended up being traded from the Grizzlies to the Wizards in the summer of 2023. A right knee injury cost Adams all of the Grizz’s 2023-24 season. But he made a notable impact off the bench this season. His first with the Rockets. Dillon Brooks ended up signing with the aforementioned Rockets that summer as well. He presumably would have been part of a sign-and-trade.

Could the Warriors consider trading Draymond Green this summer? Probably not. The four-time All-Star played well at times this season. Plus, he only has two years left on his contract (the final year is a player option). The franchise likely wants to see if the trio of him, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Butler can win a championship over the next couple of years. Because Curry and Butler are also only signed for the next two seasons.

