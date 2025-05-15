Golden State Warriors rumored to move Jonathan Kuminga in sign-and-trade this summer: 5 likely destinations, including the Bulls

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Following their elimination from the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will now shift focus to the offseason and tinkering with their roster. One of the biggest questions this summer is whether Jonathan Kuminga’s future is with the team. And based on a new report, it seems very unlikely.

“Both sides are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios, those sources said, which would open up the market and theoretically give Kuminga the contract and fresh start he’d desire while bringing the Warriors back rotation players of immediate value,” The Athletic NBA insiders Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson reported. “The Warriors’ decision-makers believe they need more positional size across the board — center and otherwise.”

If the former first-round pick’s time in the Bay Area is over, we look at five teams that could target a sign-and-trade for the talented but difficult forward.

Chicago Bulls

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

After trading Zach LaVine before the deadline, the Chicago Bulls played well late in the season. Josh Giddey seemed to grow, and Coby White became a bigger focus of the offense. However, they still need more pieces if they want to get back to being a force in the East. Pairing those two with another high-upside young player is something Chicago should consider. While Kuminga clashed with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, a change of scenery and Billy Donovan’s voice could turn the forward into the All-Star he has the potential to be.

Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets have been linked to Kuminga for weeks, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. They have the most available salary cap space and the draft assets to easily make a trade. Kuminga makes a lot of sense for Brooklyn. But like every other interested team, they can’t overpay for a player who has proven to be a bit of a problem child in his short career.

Washington Wizards

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Washington Wizards need all the help they can get and more scoring options. They already took on one talented young scorer Golden State was ready to move on from in Jordan Poole. Why not another? The Wiz are in a position where they need to try and find a high-upside talent that isn’t getting a starting spot elsewhere and could flourish with more opportunities. Similar to what the franchise did two decades ago when they signed Gilbert Arenas away from the Warriors.

Portland Trail Blazers

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After another losing season, the Portland Trail Blazers need to shake up their roster. They have some players that could appeal to the Warriors, such as Anfernee Simons. Portland might feel Kuminga is the missing piece on a young team with talent. On paper, a roster featuring Kuminga, Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, and Scoot Henderson should be able to compete for a playoff spot next season.

Utah Jazz

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After another losing season, the Utah Jazz need to start considering using their boatload of draft assets to improve the team this summer. The team has two first-rounders this year and in 2027. Parting with one of the lower-value picks of the quartet could help get a trade done with Golden State. Jonathan Kuminga could slot into the three spot to form a strong frontcourt alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler.