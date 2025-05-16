Golden State Warriors team insiders pour cold water on Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors enter an offseason filled with questions about their roster construction around Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler. But the biggest speculation involves two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and whether the Milwaukee Bucks might trade him.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that Antetokounmpo, who is owed $175.3 million over the next three seasons, is open to a trade after the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

While reports surfaced that the Warriors would be interested in pairing Antetokounmpo with Curry and Butler, team insiders from The Athletic — Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II — are dampening those expectations.

“There are no early indications that the Warriors will be at the front of the line of the yet-to-materialize Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, league sources said,” Slater and Thompson report. “As they enter the summer, team sources said, the internal plan and conversation is about how to best reform the role players around the Curry and Butler duo, not chase another star.”

With Antetokounmpo seemingly off the table, the Warriors will shift their attention to decisions regarding Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. The Athletic reports the Warriors are expected to extend Kuminga a $7.9 million qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent. The athletic forward has experienced an up-and-down four seasons in Golden State but remains a favorite of owner Joe Lacob.

“Lacob’s loyalty to Kuminga is well-known. He was an influential voice in the 2021 NBA Draft choice and has remained a proponent of Kuminga through the highs and lows. It’s nearly impossible to believe Lacob would let Kuminga sign an offer sheet elsewhere and walk away for nothing. A reunion between the sides is still on the table, league sources said,” report Slater and Thompson, who add that both sides are also expected to explore sign-and-trade possibilities.

As for Podziemski, the 22-year-old guard who will earn just $3.6 million next season, he could become a valuable trade chip to acquire more offensive weapons to complement Curry and Butler, especially given the stars’ advancing age.

Regardless of the specific moves, this will be a critical offseason for the Warriors if they hope to give Curry one last championship opportunity before his career concludes.