Ranking Boston Celtics most likely to be payroll casualties this summer, including Jaylen Brown

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics saw their repeat hopes come crashing down in a blowout loss to the New York Knicks. Now, the organization must finally face the salary cap reckoning that has been talked about for the last few months.

If they keep this team together, they could have a payroll bill that will top half a billion dollars next season due to tax penalties. Even before Jayson Tatum’s devastating injury, it was likely that this group would be broken down and pieces sold off this summer. With their top star expected to miss most of next year, slashing payroll is a lock in the weeks ahead.

Related: 7 options to help Boston Celtics replace Jayson Tatum next season

With that in mind, we rank seven players who could be playing elsewhere next season, from most to least likely.

1. Jrue Holiday

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jrue Holiday is the third-highest-paid player on the roster. There is no doubt he is a valuable player and was a key part of their title run last year. But for what he brings on a nightly basis, he and his contract are a near lock to be traded this offseason. There have already been rumblings that several contenders will inquire about his services in the weeks ahead.

2. Al Horford

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Al Horford is a beloved figure from this recent Celtics dynasty. However, despite only making just over $9 million this season, the Celtics’ payroll situation is so bad that bringing him back at a similar rate doesn’t make sense. With him set to turn 39 next month, the time is probably right for Boston to move on. But while he is far removed from his prime, he is sure to get interest from contenders in free agency this summer.

3. Kristaps Porzingis

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Last season, Kristaps Porzingis proved he can be a winning player. However, the last two seasons continued his career-long reputation for health issues. He is the fourth-highest paid player on the roster, and the Celtics don’t need him. But he’ll be difficult to move because he is an injury waiting to happen. And the mystery illness that hampered him all season is another major concern. What makes trading his $30 million next season realistic is that it is the final year of his deal. And in today’s NBA, expiring contracts are always valuable trade chips.

Related: Insider links Boston Celtics to trade for top 3 draft pick from specific team this summer

4. Derrick White

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Derrick White is viewed as a building block for the Boston Celtics. That is why they gave him a four-year, $118 million extension that begins next season. But that deal is also part of why they are in salary cap hell this summer. Boston may not want to move him, but he is a player that many teams will inquire about because of his all-around game, defense, and he is right in his prime.

5. Payton Pritchard

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Sixth Man of the Year winner Payton Pritchard is another player the Celtics viewed as the future of their franchise. Especially since he has a very team-friendly deal for the next few seasons. But that is also why rival organizations will be sniffing around him this summer. While he is one of the least likely stars the Celtics will move this offseason, he could be sacrificed in a package to get Porzingis’ money off the books for 2025-26.

6. Jaylen Brown

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown this offseason? Probably not. But it can’t be completely ruled out. He has been linked to trade rumors in the past, and moving a contract that will be worth $53 million next season and eventually reach $65 million in 2028-29 would solve a lot of problems. And allow Boston to hold on to almost all of this year’s team.

Furthermore, a recent rumor that Boston interviewed projected No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg this week is very interesting. Because any trade to get the No. 1 pick in next month’s event from the Dallas Mavericks would probably include the four-time All-Star.

Related: Boston Celtics expected to make massive changes this summer with big trades