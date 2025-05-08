Teams drop legal overture against F1 owners as part of NASCAR lawsuit

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have dismissed its court proceedings against F1 owning Liberty Media.

Last month, the two teams, which are embroiled in a suit and countersuit respectively against the Sanctioning Body over mutual allegations of federal antitrust law subpoenaed the owners of Formula 1, Liberty Media, for records pertaining to the Concorde Agreement.

That document, which is similar to the NASCAR charter agreement, regulates competition and financials of the highest form of motorsports in the world. Liberty Media refuses to give that information up so NASCAR petitioned the District Court of Colorado.

23XI and Front Row have since dismissed the legal approach, and with no reason provided, means either the matter was settled via some form of compromise or the team dropped it outright.

“Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), Movants 2311 Racing LLC d/b/a 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, Inc. hereby voluntarily dismiss this action against Respondent Liberty Media Corporation with all parties to pay their own attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in connection with this action.”

3XI and Front Row also have similar legal inquiries for competition and financial documents from IndyCar, the NFL, NHL and NBA.

