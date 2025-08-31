The playoff portion of the NASCAR schedule begins this weekend for the Truck Series and Cup Series, but there are still regular-season races left for Xfinity Series drivers. Saturday night’s race at Portland International Raceway was the penultimate race of the regular season, with the finale next week at Gateway.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Xfinity results today from Portland, from the full results of the Pacific Office Automation 147 to the NASCAR Xfinity stage results tonight.

Related: NASCAR Truck Series Results from Darlington

NASCAR Xfinity Results from Portland

Here is the full Pacific Office Automation 147 from Saturday night’s race in Portland.

  1. Connor Zilisch
  2. William Sawalich
  3. Nicholas Sanchez
  4. Christian Eckes
  5. Austin Hill
  6. Carson Kvapil
  7. Jeb Burton
  8. Austin Green
  9. Blaine Perkins
  10. Jesse Love
  11. Daniel Dye
  12. Harrison Burton
  13. Brennan Poole
  14. Taylor Gray
  15. Justin Allgaier
  16. Sam Mayer
  17. Jeremy Clements
  18. Brandon Jones
  19. Joey Hand
  20. Alon Day
  1. Ryan Ellis
  2. Sammy Smith
  3. Josh Williams
  4. Ryan Sieg
  5. Garrett Smithley
  6. Kyle Sieg
  7. Sheldon Creed
  8. Thomas Annunziata
  9. Takuma Koga
  10. Parker Retzlaff
  11. Jack Perkins
  12. Dean Thompson
  13. Anthony Alfredo
  14. Matt DiBenedetto
  15. Will Brown
  16. Alex Labbe
  17. Vicente Salas

Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup for Darlington, Sunday’s Cup Series Starting Grid

NASCAR Xfinity Stage Results Today: Pacific Office Automation 147

Stage 1

  1. Connor Zilisch — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Austin Hill — 9 points
  3. Justin Allgaier — 8 points
  4. Sam Mayer — 7 points
  5. William Sawalich — 6 points
  6. Carson Kvapil — 5 points
  7. Jesse Love — 4 points
  8. Brandon Jones — 3 points
  9. Jack Perkins — 2 points
  10. Sheldon Creed — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Connor Zilisch — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Austin Hill — 9 points
  3. Justin Allgaier — 8 points
  4. William Sawalich — 7 points
  5. Sam Mayer — 6 points
  6. Carson Kvapil — 5 points
  7. Jack Perkins — 4 points
  8. Brandon Jones — 3 points
  9. Christian Eckes — 2 points
  10. Sammy Smith — 1 point

Related: Denny Hamlin Praises Dale Earnhardt Jr for his Xfinity Team Providing Chances

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday?

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity race in Portland on Saturday night, his eighth win of the season. Zilisch tied Corey Heim (eight wins in Truck Series) for the most wins in NASCAR this season.

avatar
By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.