The playoff portion of the NASCAR schedule begins this weekend for the Truck Series and Cup Series, but there are still regular-season races left for Xfinity Series drivers. Saturday night’s race at Portland International Raceway was the penultimate race of the regular season, with the finale next week at Gateway.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Xfinity results today from Portland, from the full results of the Pacific Office Automation 147 to the NASCAR Xfinity stage results tonight.

NASCAR Xfinity Results from Portland

Here is the full Pacific Office Automation 147 from Saturday night’s race in Portland.

Connor Zilisch William Sawalich Nicholas Sanchez Christian Eckes Austin Hill Carson Kvapil Jeb Burton Austin Green Blaine Perkins Jesse Love Daniel Dye Harrison Burton Brennan Poole Taylor Gray Justin Allgaier Sam Mayer Jeremy Clements Brandon Jones Joey Hand Alon Day Ryan Ellis Sammy Smith Josh Williams Ryan Sieg Garrett Smithley Kyle Sieg Sheldon Creed Thomas Annunziata Takuma Koga Parker Retzlaff Jack Perkins Dean Thompson Anthony Alfredo Matt DiBenedetto Will Brown Alex Labbe Vicente Salas

NASCAR Xfinity Stage Results Today: Pacific Office Automation 147

Stage 1 Connor Zilisch — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Austin Hill — 9 points Justin Allgaier — 8 points Sam Mayer — 7 points William Sawalich — 6 points Carson Kvapil — 5 points Jesse Love — 4 points Brandon Jones — 3 points Jack Perkins — 2 points Sheldon Creed — 1 point Stage 2 Connor Zilisch — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Austin Hill — 9 points Justin Allgaier — 8 points William Sawalich — 7 points Sam Mayer — 6 points Carson Kvapil — 5 points Jack Perkins — 4 points Brandon Jones — 3 points Christian Eckes — 2 points Sammy Smith — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity race on Saturday?

Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity race in Portland on Saturday night, his eighth win of the season. Zilisch tied Corey Heim (eight wins in Truck Series) for the most wins in NASCAR this season.