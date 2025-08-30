The playoff portion of the NASCAR schedule is officially underway for the Truck Series and Cup Series, beginning at Darlington Raceway. Saturday’s Sober or Slammer 200 is just the first of three races in the Round of 10, but there was plenty of movement among the drivers competing in the NASCAR Truck Playoffs.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck results today from Darlington, from the full results of the Sober or Slammer 200 to the Truck Series stage results and how the Truck Series playoff drivers fared.

NASCAR Truck Results from Darlington

Here are the full Sober or Slammer 200 results from Saturday’s Truck Series race at Darlington.

Corey Heim Daniel Hemric Grant Enfinger Grant Enfinger Ty Majeski Trevor Bayne Tanner Gray Tyler Ankrum Corey Day Jake Garcia Ben Rhodes Rajah Caruth Connor Mosack Jack Wood Stefan Parsons Andres Perez de Lara Layne Riggs Kaden Honeycutt Dawson Sutton Corey LaJoie Matt Crafton Gio Ruggiero Spencer Boyd Toni Breidinger Bayley Currey Mason Maggio Nathan Byrd Caleb Costner Matt Mills Chandler Smith Stephen Mallozi Clayton Green

NASCAR Truck Stage Results Today: Sober or Slammer 200

Stage 1 Corey Heim — 10 points Layne Riggs — 9 points Grant Enfinger — 8 points Daniel Hemric — 7 points Gio Ruggiero — 6 points Tyler Ankrum — 5 points Tanner Gray — 4 points Corey LaJoie — 3 points Corey Day — N/A Rajah Caruth — 1 point Stage 2 Layne Riggs — 10 points Corey Heim — 9 points Grant Enfinger — 8 points Daniel Hemric — 7 points Gio Ruggiero — 6 points Corey LaJoie — 5 points Tyler Ankrum — 4 points Tanner Gray — 4=3 points Trevor Bayne — 2 points Corey Day — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Truck race on Saturday?

Corey Heim won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington on Saturday, earning his eighth win of the season. The win automatically advances Heim to the second round of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs.

NASCAR Truck Playoff Standings

Corey Heim – Cinched Spot in Round of 8 Layne Riggs – 19 points above cutline Daniel Hemric – 19 points above cutline Ty Majeski – +16 points above cutline Grant Enfinger – +14 points above cutline Tyler Ankrum – 13 points above cutline Rajah Caruth – +3 points above cutline Jake Garcia – +2 points above cutline

Chandler Smith — 2 points behind Jake Garcia CUTLINE – Kaden Honeycutt – 7 points behind Jake Garcia