The playoff portion of the NASCAR schedule is officially underway for the Truck Series and Cup Series, beginning at Darlington Raceway. Saturday’s Sober or Slammer 200 is just the first of three races in the Round of 10, but there was plenty of movement among the drivers competing in the NASCAR Truck Playoffs.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck results today from Darlington, from the full results of the Sober or Slammer 200 to the Truck Series stage results and how the Truck Series playoff drivers fared.

NASCAR Truck Results from Darlington

Here are the full Sober or Slammer 200 results from Saturday’s Truck Series race at Darlington.

  1. Corey Heim
  2. Daniel Hemric
  3. Grant Enfinger
  5. Ty Majeski
  6. Trevor Bayne
  7. Tanner Gray
  8. Tyler Ankrum
  9. Corey Day
  10. Jake Garcia
  11. Ben Rhodes
  12. Rajah Caruth
  13. Connor Mosack
  14. Jack Wood
  15. Stefan Parsons
  16. Andres Perez de Lara
  17. Layne Riggs
  18. Kaden Honeycutt
  19. Dawson Sutton
  20. Corey LaJoie
  1. Matt Crafton
  2. Gio Ruggiero
  3. Spencer Boyd
  4. Toni Breidinger
  5. Bayley Currey
  6. Mason Maggio
  7. Nathan Byrd
  8. Caleb Costner
  9. Matt Mills
  10. Chandler Smith
  11. Stephen Mallozi
  12. Clayton Green

NASCAR Truck Stage Results Today: Sober or Slammer 200

Stage 1

  1. Corey Heim — 10 points
  2. Layne Riggs — 9 points
  3. Grant Enfinger — 8 points
  4. Daniel Hemric — 7 points
  5. Gio Ruggiero — 6 points
  6. Tyler Ankrum — 5 points
  7. Tanner Gray — 4 points
  8. Corey LaJoie — 3 points
  9. Corey Day — N/A
  10. Rajah Caruth — 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Layne Riggs — 10 points
  2. Corey Heim — 9 points
  3. Grant Enfinger — 8 points
  4. Daniel Hemric — 7 points
  5. Gio Ruggiero — 6 points
  6. Corey LaJoie — 5 points
  7. Tyler Ankrum — 4 points
  8. Tanner Gray — 4=3 points
  9. Trevor Bayne — 2 points
  10. Corey Day — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR Truck race on Saturday?

Corey Heim won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington on Saturday, earning his eighth win of the season. The win automatically advances Heim to the second round of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs.

NASCAR Truck Playoff Standings

  1. Corey Heim – Cinched Spot in Round of 8
  2. Layne Riggs – 19 points above cutline
  3. Daniel Hemric – 19 points above cutline
  4. Ty Majeski – +16 points above cutline
  5. Grant Enfinger – +14 points above cutline
  6. Tyler Ankrum – 13 points above cutline
  7. Rajah Caruth – +3 points above cutline
  8. Jake Garcia – +2 points above cutline
  • CUTLINE: Chandler Smith — 2 points behind Jake Garcia
  • CUTLINE – Kaden Honeycutt – 7 points behind Jake Garcia
