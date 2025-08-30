The playoff portion of the NASCAR schedule is officially underway for the Truck Series and Cup Series, beginning at Darlington Raceway. Saturday’s Sober or Slammer 200 is just the first of three races in the Round of 10, but there was plenty of movement among the drivers competing in the NASCAR Truck Playoffs.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck results today from Darlington, from the full results of the Sober or Slammer 200 to the Truck Series stage results and how the Truck Series playoff drivers fared.
Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup for Darlington, Sunday’s Cup Series Starting Grid
NASCAR Truck Results from Darlington
Here are the full Sober or Slammer 200 results from Saturday’s Truck Series race at Darlington.
- Corey Heim
- Daniel Hemric
- Grant Enfinger
- Grant Enfinger
- Ty Majeski
- Trevor Bayne
- Tanner Gray
- Tyler Ankrum
- Corey Day
- Jake Garcia
- Ben Rhodes
- Rajah Caruth
- Connor Mosack
- Jack Wood
- Stefan Parsons
- Andres Perez de Lara
- Layne Riggs
- Kaden Honeycutt
- Dawson Sutton
- Corey LaJoie
- Matt Crafton
- Gio Ruggiero
- Spencer Boyd
- Toni Breidinger
- Bayley Currey
- Mason Maggio
- Nathan Byrd
- Caleb Costner
- Matt Mills
- Chandler Smith
- Stephen Mallozi
- Clayton Green
Related: Latest on Where NASCAR Prospect Corey Heim Will Drive in 2026
NASCAR Truck Stage Results Today: Sober or Slammer 200
Stage 1
- Corey Heim — 10 points
- Layne Riggs — 9 points
- Grant Enfinger — 8 points
- Daniel Hemric — 7 points
- Gio Ruggiero — 6 points
- Tyler Ankrum — 5 points
- Tanner Gray — 4 points
- Corey LaJoie — 3 points
- Corey Day — N/A
- Rajah Caruth — 1 point
Stage 2
- Layne Riggs — 10 points
- Corey Heim — 9 points
- Grant Enfinger — 8 points
- Daniel Hemric — 7 points
- Gio Ruggiero — 6 points
- Corey LaJoie — 5 points
- Tyler Ankrum — 4 points
- Tanner Gray — 4=3 points
- Trevor Bayne — 2 points
- Corey Day — 1 point
Who won the NASCAR Truck race on Saturday?
Corey Heim won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington on Saturday, earning his eighth win of the season. The win automatically advances Heim to the second round of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs.
Related: Front Runner Emerges to Replace Corey Heim in NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Truck Playoff Standings
- Corey Heim – Cinched Spot in Round of 8
- Layne Riggs – 19 points above cutline
- Daniel Hemric – 19 points above cutline
- Ty Majeski – +16 points above cutline
- Grant Enfinger – +14 points above cutline
- Tyler Ankrum – 13 points above cutline
- Rajah Caruth – +3 points above cutline
- Jake Garcia – +2 points above cutline
- CUTLINE: Chandler Smith — 2 points behind Jake Garcia
- CUTLINE – Kaden Honeycutt – 7 points behind Jake Garcia
More About:NASCAR