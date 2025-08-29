Corey Heim sits atop the NASCAR Truck Series standings heading into the start of the playoffs this weekend and is heavily viewed as the favorite to finish as the 2025 Truck Series Champion. However, the big question right now is about where one of the top NASCAR prospects will be racing next season.

Motorsports reporter Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said in a recent mailbag, which included insight into Dodge’s future in the Cup Series, that the “likely plan” for Heim right now is a combination schedule that sees him run several races in all three national series next year.

“The likely plan for Heim, according to industry sources, is a combination schedule where he runs select races in all three national series – in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing, in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for Sam Hunt Racing and in the Truck Series for Tricon.” The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi on where Corey Heim will be racing in 2026

Corey Heim stats (2025): 2,065 points, 7 wins, 14 top 10s, 12 top 5s, 5 poles, 1,127 laps led, 4.667 average starting position, 6.444 average finishing position in 18 Truck races

This echoes the previous buzz regarding the tentative plans for Heim in 2026. While many believe he’s ready to be a full-time driver in the Cup Series and the 23-year-old is confident that he’s capable of performing at that level, he also told YouTuber Eric Estepp in an interview a few weeks ago that he believes in the long-term plan Toyota and 23XI Racing have laid out for him.

As for why Heim isn’t already in the Xfinity Series, there’s a simple reason. As Denny Hamlin recently said, Xfinity is largely filled with buy-a-ride drivers—those who have either family money or sponsorship to purchase a seat. Heim doesn’t have either, which has kept him in the Truck Series the past few years.

There’s also no viable path for him right now to become a full-time driver with 23XI. NASCAR is pushing for the team to lose all of its charters for next season, which would cost tens of millions over a full season and potentially push 23XI out of business. Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are not being replaced, and rookie Riley Herbst will retain his seat in the No. 35 car due to the financial backing he provides.

Spire Motorsports might have an opening, but it seems highly unlikely they would poach Heim from 23XI and Toyota, and would instead favor a veteran Cup driver if Justin Haley loses his seat. The other potential options for Heim are bottom-tier teams, which can’t provide the competitive equipment he needs.

As for next season’s reported plan, part-time racing in the Cup, Truck, and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is a well-tested path for top prospects. In 2015, Ryan Blaney split time as a part-time driver in the Cup Series for Wood Brothers Racing, in Xfinity for Team Penske, and in Trucks for Brad Keselowski’s team. Fast-forward to 2025 and Blaney is in contention for his second NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Bianchi noted there’s still a chance Heim could become a full-time Xfinity driver (the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series beginning in 2026), but that would require him to secure the necessary funding. Otherwise, it will be part-time rides next season before he likely steps up to a full-time Cup seat in 2027.