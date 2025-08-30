The NASCAR playoff schedule with Sunday night delivering the first race in the Round of 16 for the Cup Series. With 16 drivers battling it out for critical points in the Cook Out Southern 500, the NASCAR starting lineup for Darlington Raceway could prove decisive in who makes the Round of 12.

Following qualifying results on Saturday morning at Darlington, here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday with qualifying times included. Further below, we’ve included the NASCAR starting grid for tomorrow’s Cook Out Southern 400.

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500

Here is the NASCAR starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway. We’ve included an (*) to indicate which drivers are in the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin* – 28.694 seconds Chase Briscoe* – 28.715 seconds Josh Berry* – 28.829 seconds Tyler Reddick* – 28.848 seconds Kyle Larson* – 28.925 seconds Ross Chastain* – 28.933 seconds Christopher Bell* – 28.962 seconds Bubba Wallace* – 28.985 seconds Austin Dillon* – 29.004 seconds Austin Cindric* – 29.023 seconds William Byron* – 29.025 seconds Ryan Blaney* – 29.032 seconds Justin Haley – 29.060 seconds Joey Logano* – 29.080 seconds Chris Buescher – 29.082 seconds Ty Gibbs – 29.127 seconds Daniel Suarez – 29.172 seconds Cole Custer – 29.196 seconds Erik Jones – 29.216 seconds Shane van Gisbergen* –29.223 seconds Chase Elliott* – 29.226 seconds AJ Allmendinger – 29.234 seconds Kyle Busch – 29.235 seconds Zane Smith – 29.245 seconds Carson Hocevar – 29.249 seconds Michael McDowell – 29.249 seconds Ryan Preece – 29.254 seconds Todd Gilliland – 29.263 seconds Alex Bowman* – 29.269 seconds John H. Nemechek – 29.327 seconds Ty Dillon –29.338 seconds Brad Keselowski – 29.401 seconds Riley Herbst – 29.445 seconds Noah Gragson – 29.511 seconds Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 29.663 seconds Cody Ware – 29.997 seconds Derek Kraus – 30.451 seconds Timmy Hill – 31.025 seconds

NASCAR Starting Grid for Sunday

Here is the Cook Out Southern 500 starting grid for Sunday night’s Cup Series race.

Row 1: Denny Hamlin*, Chase Briscoe*

Row 2: Josh Berry*, Tyler Reddick*

Row 3: Kyle Larson*, Ross Chastain*

Row 4: Christopher Bell*, Bubba Wallace*

Row 5: Austin Dillon*, Austin Cindric*

Row 6: William Byron*, Ryan Blaney*

Row 7: Justin Haley, Joey Logano*

Row 8: Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs

Row 9: Dabiel Suarez, Cole Custer

Row 10: Erik Jones, Shane van Gisbergen*

Row 11: Chase Elliott*, AJ Allmendinger

Row 12: Kyle Busch, Zane Smith

Row 13: Michael McDowell, Carson Hocevar

Row 14: Ryan Preece, Todd Gilliland

Row 15: Alex Bowman, John H. Nemechek

Row 16: Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski

Row 17: Riley Herbst, Noah Gragson

Row 18: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Cody Ware

Row 19: Derek Kraus, Timmy Hill

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow?

Denny Hamlin is on the pole for the NASCAR race tomorrow. The NASCAR starting lineup for Darlington lines up with Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe in Row 1, Josh Berry and Tyler Reddick in Row 2, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain in Row 3, Christopher Bell and Bubba Wallace in Row 4 with Austin Dillon and Austin Cindric in Row 5.

