The 16-driver field for the NASCAR Playoffs is set following the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Fittingly, the best NASCAR drivers come into this as the favorites, but some one-time winners could make some noise. Before the NASCAR playoff schedule begins, we’re ranking the entire field.

With the regular season over, let’s dive into our NASCAR power rankings as we evaluate and order the best drivers entering the NASCAR Playoffs.

16. Josh Berry, Wood Brothers Racing

Josh Berry isn’t exactly riding a hot streak entering the playoffs. The arrow was pointing up in the No. 21 car in March after he placed fourth at Phoenix Raceway and then won at Las Vegas. He’s had just two top-10 finishes ever since. Wood Brothers Racing might be hoping that Berry’s eighth-place finish at Richmond is a turnaround point, but the bigger picture suggests a different story. He ranked 26th in average finishing position (20.2) and 25th in top-20 finishes (seven) over the last 15 races, without leading a single lap. A one-and-done feels inevitable. He enters the Round of 16 in 13th, -1 behind the Round of 12 bubble.

15. Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman got a second chance. Ryan Blaney’s late charge through the field in the final two laps to steal the win put the No. 48 into the NASCAR playoffs when Bowman seemed destined to be knocked out by a win-and-in driver. Making it in means there’s always a chance. However, Bowman sits five points below the cutoff line for the Round of 12, and his results have been sporadic throughout the summer. Driving for Hendrick Motorsports gives him the potential to advance a round or two, but the reality is that the upcoming tracks don’t line up well for him, and he hasn’t shown enough consistency this year to suggest he’ll move forward.

14. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing

Austin Dillon earned his playoff spot with a convincing win at Richmond. It marked his third consecutive top-15 finish and helped him tie Chase Elliott with a 16.7 average finish over the last six races. That doesn’t necessarily mean Dillon is poised for a Cinderella playoff run, but he should at least be competitive in the Round of 16. Unfortunately for Dillon, the playoff points and overall team performance aren’t in place for sustained postseason success. Still, the speed he has shown recently at Iowa, Richmond, and Daytona leaves the door open for a potential run to the Round of 12.

13. Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing

Before his remarkable win in the Coca-Cola 600, Ross Chastain had recorded six top-10 finishes and a pair of top-12 results. Since that victory at Charlotte, which clinched his playoff spot, Chastain has posted an average finishing position of 19.8 over his last 12 races, with three top-10s, only one of which came inside the top six. He also ranked 23rd in laps led (12) and 15th in top-10 finishes over the last 15 races before Daytona. All of this suggests that watermelon season may be over. Perhaps his showing at Daytona — second in Stage 1 and a Stage 2 victory — is a sign of a turnaround. Based on his performance over the last two months, though, it’s hard to pick Chastain (11th in points, just one above the cutline) to advance to the next round.

12. Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing

With four road course wins this season, Shane van Gisbergen has banked enough playoff points to give himself a strong chance of reaching the Round of 12, as long as he does not finish at the back of the field in every race. Given the improvements he has shown on ovals, including top-20 finishes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway, there is enough reason to believe he can pull it off. Advancing to the Round of 12 would set up a race at the Charlotte ROVAL, where van Gisbergen will be among the favorites to win. The Round of 8 is likely his ceiling, but that would still be a great outcome for the rookie.

11. Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Austin Cindric clinched his playoff spot back in April with a win at Talladega Superspeedway. It has not exactly been a banner year for him since. Over his last 15 races before the regular-season finale, Cindric had a worse average finish (20.2) than A.J. Allmendinger (19.7) and Erik Jones (18.3), and his mark matched John Hunter Nemechek’s (20.2). For as strong as Team Penske typically is during the NASCAR playoffs, nothing Cindric has shown through most of the regular season suggests he will make a deep run, even with eight playoff points.

10. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Maybe the 23XI Racing lawsuit has been too much of a distraction for Tyler Reddick this season. It’s also possible that the No. 45 team simply hasn’t been as strong as it needed to be, with some bad breaks along the way making things worse. Whatever the reason, the 2024 regular-season champion has rarely looked like a driver of that caliber in 2025. Over the last 15 races, Reddick ranked 16th in laps led (68) and 13th in average finish (16.9). He could be a dangerous wild-card pick to reach the Championship 4, but it’s just as possible he ends up among the first four drivers eliminated from the playoffs.

9. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell was considered the championship favorite just a few months ago, coming off three consecutive wins at Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix. Over his next 10 races, Bell posted an impressive 11.8 average finishing position, with seven top-10s and three top-fives. Since then, however, the results haven’t been there for the No. 20 team. Entering the regular-season finale, Bell carried a 14.55 average finish and had placed outside the top 15 seven times. His ceiling is that of a championship-caliber driver, but his summer performance doesn’t exactly suggest he’ll reach that level this year.

8. Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Since 23XI became an open team, Bubba Wallace has been one of the best drivers in NASCAR. It started before his win at the Brickyard, with a seventh-place finish at Dover. He carried that over into consecutive top-9 finishes at Iowa and Watkins Glen, then led the field in laps led at Richmond before his tire came off. The No. 23 has shown outstanding speed as of late and with Wallace driving with a lot more confidence, he’s got a real shot of making the Round of 8.

7. Joey Logano, Team Penske

There’s something to be said for how Team Penske — especially Joey Logano — seems to always find ways to win in the playoffs. Several of Logano’s best tracks are spread across the playoff schedule, putting him in a strong position to make a run at the Championship 4. While he may not be the most popular driver in NASCAR, Logano consistently thrives when the lights are brightest and the pressure is highest. That said, he’s largely been just an above-average driver this season, with a 16.64 average finishing position. Given that, it feels like Ryan Blaney may be in a better position to capitalize on Team Penske’s proven playoff preparation.

6. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Chase Elliott was the most consistent driver in the regular season, recording just one DNF — at Richmond, after being collected in a mistake by Kyle Busch. Elliott was one of only two drivers to post 20-plus top-20s, 10-plus top-10s, and five or more top-five finishes. Despite that consistency, Elliott led less than one-third as many laps as William Byron and managed only three top-three finishes. While there’s little doubt Elliott will advance to the Round of 8, he hasn’t consistently put himself at the front of the field this year, and crew chief Alan Gustafson’s decision-making hasn’t exactly inspired confidence.

5. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports

The added 15 playoff points for winning the regular-season championship are pretty crucial for William Byron. He’s consistently been one of the best NASCAR drivers in 2025, obviously, but he’s only won two races this season. Getting those 15 points can be the difference in advancing an entire round. Beyond that added wiggle room, Byron led the Cup Series in laps led during the regular season and the No. 24 car has shown arguably the most consistent speed on the track. He’d have more wins and stage points if his car didn’t run out of fuel, too. Byron has a great shot of making the Championship 4 for the third consecutive year. We just don’t feel great about Byron winning in the Championship 4.

4. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

It could look foolish two months from now to have Kyle Larson down at the No. 5 spot in our NASCAR power rankings. What also can’t be argued, though, is that the No. 5 car just hasn’t been performing the same since the failed attempt at “The Double”. Larson has delivered inconsistent results this summer, with five finishes outside the top-27 versus just six inside the top 10. At his best, there’s not a better driver in the sport and Larson on a hot streak with something to prove is unmatched. He showed at Daytona that he might be getting back on track at the right time and that performance tied him with William Byron atop the playoff point leaderboard. How far he goes comes down to whether or not he can overcome the track advantage Team Penske has over Hendrick.

3. Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Chase Briscoe has been on fire in the second half of the season. Even with a 35th-place finish at Atlanta, Briscoe had the highest average finishing position (12.1), the best average starting position (7.5), the most top-5s (seven), and the fourth-most laps led (284) in the last 15 races entering the regular-season finale. He leads NASCAR in pole positions, and the No. 19 car is now consistently staying near the front of the field. Supported by one of the best teams in the industry, Briscoe’s momentum could carry over into a spot in the Round of 8, and he is a dark-horse pick for the Championship 4.

2. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Putting the driver who has never won a championship this high our NASCAR power rankings might not be the wisest pick. However, Denny Hamlin tied for the regular-season lead in wins (four), tied for the most top-5s (11), and has arguably been the best driver on ovals this season. He’s also positioned himself to advance, securing the second-most playoff points heading into the Round of 12. History says Hamlin won’t win it all, but we would feel good betting on him to reach the Championship 4. Then, it’s one career-defining race.

1. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

It would have been impossible to put together NASCAR power rankings for the playoffs and not have a Team Penske driver near the top. What’s remarkable about Ryan Blaney’s season is that he finished so high in the NASCAR standings despite recording seven DNFs during the regular season. What matters here is that Team Penske positions its drivers better than anyone to thrive in the NASCAR playoffs, and there’s a track the team excels at in each playoff round: Gateway in the Round of 16, New Hampshire in the Round of 12, Martinsville in the Round of 8, and Phoenix in the Championship. On top of all that, Blaney has been a top-five driver throughout the summer. Coming of an incredible win at Daytona with the playoff slate favoring him, Blaney earns the top spot in the playoff edition of our rankings.

