The Cup Series regular season has come to an end following Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway. With the 26 regular-season races in the books and 16 drivers securing their spots in the postseason, now we can officially look at the NASCAR standings before the Round of 16 begins next weekend.

Following the NASCAR results today, with the regular season officially drawing to a close, we can dive into the NASCAR playoff standings right now. We’ve also included the NASCAR points standings for the regular season below to show where all 36 full-time drivers finished.

NASCAR Playoff Standings after Daytona

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture right now, entering the Round of 16. For our table, we’ve included how many points above the cutline and below the cutline drivers are in the NASCAR playoff points standings.

Rank Driver Points Above/Below Cut Line 1 Kyle Larson 2,032 +26 2 William Byron 2,032 +26 3 Denny Hamlin 2,029 +23 4 Ryan Blaney 2,026 +20 5 Christopher Bell 2,023 +17 6 Shane van Gisbergen 2,022 +16 7 Chase Elliott 2,013 +7 8 Chase Briscoe 2,010 +4 9 Bubba Wallace 2,008 +2 10 Austin Cindric 2,008 +2 11 Ross Chastain 2,007 +1 12 – CUT LINE Joey Logano 2,007 +1 13 Josh Berry 2,006 -1 14 Tyler Reddick 2,006 -1 15 Austin Dillon 2,005 -2 16 Alex Bowman 2,002 -5

Who made the NASCAR Playoffs?

William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman made the NASCAR playoffs.

NASCAR Regular Season Standings

Here are the final standings for the NASCAR points leaders in the regular season.

Rank Driver Points 1 William Byron 863 points 2 Ryan Blaney 808 points 3 Kyle Larson 800 points 4 Chase Elliott 798 points 5 Christopher Bell 782 points 6 Denny Hamlin 778 points 7 Tyler Reddick 730 points 8 Chase Briscoe 719 points 9 Alex Bowman 686 points 10 Chris Buescher 656 points 11 Bubba Wallace 640 points 12 Joey Logano 639 points 13 Ross Chastain 630 points 14 Ryan Preece 620 points 15 Austin Cindric 544 points 16 Ty GIbbs 543 points 17 Kyle Busch 541 points 18 AJ Allmendinger 516 points 19 Brad Keselowski 515 points 20 Michael McDowell 510 points 21 Josh Berry 504 points 22 Erik Jones 504 points 23 Carson Hocevar 491 points 24 John H. Nemechek 486 points 25 Shane van Gisbergen 85 points 26 Austin Dillon 473 points 27 Daniel Suarez 468 points 28 Zane Smith 447 points 29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 436 points 30 Justin Haley 429 points 31 Todd Gilliland 418 points 32 Ty Dillon 387 points 33 Cole Custer 340 points 34 Noah Gragson 310 points 35 Riley Herbst 294 points 36 Cody Ware 185 points