The Cup Series regular season has come to an end following Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway. With the 26 regular-season races in the books and 16 drivers securing their spots in the postseason, now we can officially look at the NASCAR standings before the Round of 16 begins next weekend.

Following the NASCAR results today, with the regular season officially drawing to a close, we can dive into the NASCAR playoff standings right now. We’ve also included the NASCAR points standings for the regular season below to show where all 36 full-time drivers finished.

NASCAR Playoff Standings after Daytona

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture right now, entering the Round of 16. For our table, we’ve included how many points above the cutline and below the cutline drivers are in the NASCAR playoff points standings.

RankDriverPointsAbove/Below Cut Line
1Kyle Larson2,032+26
2William Byron2,032+26
3Denny Hamlin2,029+23
4Ryan Blaney2,026+20
5Christopher Bell2,023+17
6Shane van Gisbergen2,022+16
7Chase Elliott2,013+7
8Chase Briscoe2,010+4
9Bubba Wallace2,008+2
10Austin Cindric2,008+2
11Ross Chastain2,007+1
12 – CUT LINEJoey Logano2,007+1
13Josh Berry2,006-1
14Tyler Reddick2,006-1
15Austin Dillon2,005-2
16Alex Bowman2,002-5

Who made the NASCAR Playoffs?

William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman made the NASCAR playoffs.

NASCAR Regular Season Standings

Here are the final standings for the NASCAR points leaders in the regular season.

RankDriverPoints
1William Byron863 points
2Ryan Blaney808 points
3Kyle Larson800 points
4Chase Elliott798 points
5Christopher Bell782 points
6Denny Hamlin778 points
7Tyler Reddick730 points
8Chase Briscoe719 points
9Alex Bowman686 points
10Chris Buescher656 points
11Bubba Wallace640 points
12Joey Logano639 points
13Ross Chastain630 points
14Ryan Preece620 points
15Austin Cindric544 points
16Ty GIbbs543 points
17Kyle Busch541 points
18AJ Allmendinger516 points
19Brad Keselowski515 points
20Michael McDowell510 points
21Josh Berry504 points
22Erik Jones504 points
23Carson Hocevar491 points
24John H. Nemechek486 points
25Shane van Gisbergen85 points
26Austin Dillon473 points
27Daniel Suarez468 points
28Zane Smith447 points
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr436 points
30Justin Haley429 points
31Todd Gilliland418 points
32Ty Dillon387 points
33Cole Custer340 points
34Noah Gragson310 points
35Riley Herbst294 points
36Cody Ware185 points
