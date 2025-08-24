The Cup Series regular season has come to an end following Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway. With the 26 regular-season races in the books and 16 drivers securing their spots in the postseason, now we can officially look at the NASCAR standings before the Round of 16 begins next weekend.
Following the NASCAR results today, with the regular season officially drawing to a close, we can dive into the NASCAR playoff standings right now. We’ve also included the NASCAR points standings for the regular season below to show where all 36 full-time drivers finished.
NASCAR Playoff Standings after Daytona
Here is the NASCAR playoff picture right now, entering the Round of 16. For our table, we’ve included how many points above the cutline and below the cutline drivers are in the NASCAR playoff points standings.
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Above/Below Cut Line
|1
|Kyle Larson
|2,032
|+26
|2
|William Byron
|2,032
|+26
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|2,029
|+23
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|2,026
|+20
|5
|Christopher Bell
|2,023
|+17
|6
|Shane van Gisbergen
|2,022
|+16
|7
|Chase Elliott
|2,013
|+7
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|2,010
|+4
|9
|Bubba Wallace
|2,008
|+2
|10
|Austin Cindric
|2,008
|+2
|11
|Ross Chastain
|2,007
|+1
|12 – CUT LINE
|Joey Logano
|2,007
|+1
|13
|Josh Berry
|2,006
|-1
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|2,006
|-1
|15
|Austin Dillon
|2,005
|-2
|16
|Alex Bowman
|2,002
|-5
Who made the NASCAR Playoffs?
William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Shane van Gisbergen, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman made the NASCAR playoffs.
NASCAR Regular Season Standings
Here are the final standings for the NASCAR points leaders in the regular season.
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|William Byron
|863 points
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|808 points
|3
|Kyle Larson
|800 points
|4
|Chase Elliott
|798 points
|5
|Christopher Bell
|782 points
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|778 points
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|730 points
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|719 points
|9
|Alex Bowman
|686 points
|10
|Chris Buescher
|656 points
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|640 points
|12
|Joey Logano
|639 points
|13
|Ross Chastain
|630 points
|14
|Ryan Preece
|620 points
|15
|Austin Cindric
|544 points
|16
|Ty GIbbs
|543 points
|17
|Kyle Busch
|541 points
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|516 points
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|515 points
|20
|Michael McDowell
|510 points
|21
|Josh Berry
|504 points
|22
|Erik Jones
|504 points
|23
|Carson Hocevar
|491 points
|24
|John H. Nemechek
|486 points
|25
|Shane van Gisbergen
|85 points
|26
|Austin Dillon
|473 points
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|468 points
|28
|Zane Smith
|447 points
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|436 points
|30
|Justin Haley
|429 points
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|418 points
|32
|Ty Dillon
|387 points
|33
|Cole Custer
|340 points
|34
|Noah Gragson
|310 points
|35
|Riley Herbst
|294 points
|36
|Cody Ware
|185 points
