Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway was the regular-season finale on the 2025 NASCAR schedule for the Cup Series. Racing under the lights at Daytona, with two playoff spots up for grabs and the NASCAR playoff standings tight, delivered good racing and some exciting NASCAR results today.

Here are the NASCAR results tonight from Daytona International Speedway, starting with the winner and full Coke Zero Sugar 400 results. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results from Daytona. We’ve also provided the NASCAR Playoff Standings separately.

NASCAR Results Today: Coke Zero Sugar 400

  1. Ryan Blaney – 52 points
  2. Daniel Suarez – 35 points
  3. Justin Haley – 40 points
  4. Cole Custer – 33 points
  5. Erik Jones – 32 points
  6. Kyle Larson – 42 points
  7. Chris Buescher – 30 points
  8. Ty Gibbs – 31 points
  9. Josh Berry – 28 points
  10. Chase Elliott – 27 points
  11. Todd Gilliland — 30 points
  12. Michael McDowell — 32 points
  13. Christopher Bell — 34 points
  14. Ryan Preece — 29 points
  15. Ross Chastain — 41 points
  16. Shane van Gisbergen — 21 points
  17. John Nemechek — 27 points
  18. Brad Keselowski — 19 points
  19. William Byron — 24 points
  20. Cody Ware — 17 points
  1. Tyler Reddick — 16 points
  2. Ty Dilon — 15 points
  3. Chase Briscoe — 21 points
  4. Austin Dillon — 13 points
  5. Denny Hamlin — 12 points
  6. AJ Allmendinger — 12 points
  7. Joey Logano – 23 points
  8. Joey Gase – N/A
  9. Casey Mears – 8 points
  10. Austin Hill – N/A
  11. Zane Smith — 6 points
  12. BJ McLeod – N/A
  13. Kyle Busch – 4 points
  14. Carson Hocevar — 3 points
  15. Ricky Stenhosue Jr – 2 points
  16. Alex Bowman – 1 point
  17. Bubba Wallace – 1 point
  18. Noah Gragson – 1 point
  19. Austin Cindric – 1 point
  20. Riley Herbst – 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results from Daytona

Here are the NASCAR stage results tonight from the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Stage 1

  1. Kyle Larson — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Ross Chastain— 9 points
  3. Ryan Blaney — 8 points
  4. Michael McDowell — 7 points
  5. Justin Haley — 6 points
  6. Joey Logano — 5 points
  7. Todd Gilliland — 4 points
  8. Ryan Preece — 3 points
  9. Chase Briscoe — 2 points
  10. Christopher Bell— 1 point

Stage 2

  1. Ross Chastain – 10 points (+1 playoff point)
  2. Christopher Bell — 9 points
  3. Joey Logano — 8 points
  4. William Byron — 7 points
  5. John H. Nemechek— 6 points
  6. Ryan Blaney — 5 points
  7. Chase Briscoe — 4 points
  8. Ryan Preece — 3 points
  9. Ty Gibbs — 2 points
  10. Kyle Larson — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race tonight at Daytona International Speedway, his second win of the regular season. Daniel Suarez finished second, Justin Haley finished third, Cole Custer finished fourth and Erik Jones finished fifth.

