Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway was the regular-season finale on the 2025 NASCAR schedule for the Cup Series. Racing under the lights at Daytona, with two playoff spots up for grabs and the NASCAR playoff standings tight, delivered good racing and some exciting NASCAR results today.

Here are the NASCAR results tonight from Daytona International Speedway, starting with the winner and full Coke Zero Sugar 400 results. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results from Daytona. We’ve also provided the NASCAR Playoff Standings separately.

NASCAR Results Today: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Ryan Blaney – 52 points Daniel Suarez – 35 points Justin Haley – 40 points Cole Custer – 33 points Erik Jones – 32 points Kyle Larson – 42 points Chris Buescher – 30 points Ty Gibbs – 31 points Josh Berry – 28 points Chase Elliott – 27 points Todd Gilliland — 30 points Michael McDowell — 32 points Christopher Bell — 34 points Ryan Preece — 29 points Ross Chastain — 41 points Shane van Gisbergen — 21 points John Nemechek — 27 points Brad Keselowski — 19 points William Byron — 24 points Cody Ware — 17 points Tyler Reddick — 16 points Ty Dilon — 15 points Chase Briscoe — 21 points Austin Dillon — 13 points Denny Hamlin — 12 points AJ Allmendinger — 12 points Joey Logano – 23 points Joey Gase – N/A Casey Mears – 8 points Austin Hill – N/A Zane Smith — 6 points BJ McLeod – N/A Kyle Busch – 4 points Carson Hocevar — 3 points Ricky Stenhosue Jr – 2 points Alex Bowman – 1 point Bubba Wallace – 1 point Noah Gragson – 1 point Austin Cindric – 1 point Riley Herbst – 1 point

NASCAR Stage Results from Daytona

Here are the NASCAR stage results tonight from the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Stage 1 Kyle Larson — 10 points (+1 playoff point) Ross Chastain— 9 points Ryan Blaney — 8 points Michael McDowell — 7 points Justin Haley — 6 points Joey Logano — 5 points Todd Gilliland — 4 points Ryan Preece — 3 points Chase Briscoe — 2 points Christopher Bell— 1 point Stage 2 Ross Chastain – 10 points (+1 playoff point) Christopher Bell — 9 points Joey Logano — 8 points William Byron — 7 points John H. Nemechek— 6 points Ryan Blaney — 5 points Chase Briscoe — 4 points Ryan Preece — 3 points Ty Gibbs — 2 points Kyle Larson — 1 point

Who won the NASCAR race tonight?

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race tonight at Daytona International Speedway, his second win of the regular season. Daniel Suarez finished second, Justin Haley finished third, Cole Custer finished fourth and Erik Jones finished fifth.