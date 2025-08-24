Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway was the regular-season finale on the 2025 NASCAR schedule for the Cup Series. Racing under the lights at Daytona, with two playoff spots up for grabs and the NASCAR playoff standings tight, delivered good racing and some exciting NASCAR results today.
Related: NASCAR Race Today, Winners and Losers from Daytona’s Coke Zero Sugar 500
Here are the NASCAR results tonight from Daytona International Speedway, starting with the winner and full Coke Zero Sugar 400 results. Further below, you can find the NASCAR stage results from Daytona. We’ve also provided the NASCAR Playoff Standings separately.
NASCAR Results Today: Coke Zero Sugar 400
- Ryan Blaney – 52 points
- Daniel Suarez – 35 points
- Justin Haley – 40 points
- Cole Custer – 33 points
- Erik Jones – 32 points
- Kyle Larson – 42 points
- Chris Buescher – 30 points
- Ty Gibbs – 31 points
- Josh Berry – 28 points
- Chase Elliott – 27 points
- Todd Gilliland — 30 points
- Michael McDowell — 32 points
- Christopher Bell — 34 points
- Ryan Preece — 29 points
- Ross Chastain — 41 points
- Shane van Gisbergen — 21 points
- John Nemechek — 27 points
- Brad Keselowski — 19 points
- William Byron — 24 points
- Cody Ware — 17 points
- Tyler Reddick — 16 points
- Ty Dilon — 15 points
- Chase Briscoe — 21 points
- Austin Dillon — 13 points
- Denny Hamlin — 12 points
- AJ Allmendinger — 12 points
- Joey Logano – 23 points
- Joey Gase – N/A
- Casey Mears – 8 points
- Austin Hill – N/A
- Zane Smith — 6 points
- BJ McLeod – N/A
- Kyle Busch – 4 points
- Carson Hocevar — 3 points
- Ricky Stenhosue Jr – 2 points
- Alex Bowman – 1 point
- Bubba Wallace – 1 point
- Noah Gragson – 1 point
- Austin Cindric – 1 point
- Riley Herbst – 1 point
NASCAR Stage Results from Daytona
Here are the NASCAR stage results tonight from the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Stage 1
- Kyle Larson — 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Ross Chastain— 9 points
- Ryan Blaney — 8 points
- Michael McDowell — 7 points
- Justin Haley — 6 points
- Joey Logano — 5 points
- Todd Gilliland — 4 points
- Ryan Preece — 3 points
- Chase Briscoe — 2 points
- Christopher Bell— 1 point
Stage 2
- Ross Chastain – 10 points (+1 playoff point)
- Christopher Bell — 9 points
- Joey Logano — 8 points
- William Byron — 7 points
- John H. Nemechek— 6 points
- Ryan Blaney — 5 points
- Chase Briscoe — 4 points
- Ryan Preece — 3 points
- Ty Gibbs — 2 points
- Kyle Larson — 1 point
Who won the NASCAR race tonight?
Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race tonight at Daytona International Speedway, his second win of the regular season. Daniel Suarez finished second, Justin Haley finished third, Cole Custer finished fourth and Erik Jones finished fifth.
More About:NASCAR