NASCAR Rumors: Rockingham’s Comeback: Is The Rock Ready for the Cup Series Again?

Rockingham Speedway, a track with so much NASCAR history, is making noise again after years of talk about it returning to the Cup Series. The 1.017-mile oval hasn’t hosted a Cup race since 2004 but with NASCAR looking to bring back classic tracks, the rumors about Rockingham’s return are getting louder.

“I’d like to see Rockingham come back eventually,” said Richard Petty, the track’s all-time winner. “It’s a very competitive track and you can see all around it.” Petty’s not alone in that thought. Many remember the track for the great racing and fan-friendly atmosphere.

But the question remains. Can Rockingham, which has not hosted a Cup Series race in over 20 years, really come back?

The Push from Ben Kennedy

NASCAR’s Executive Vice President, Ben Kennedy, has said the sport is looking to bring back iconic tracks. While Rockingham has been the subject of rumors for years, this time there’s real momentum. Kennedy recently confirmed Rockingham is “on the list” for a potential Cup Series return.

“You want to see how it does the first few years, and then if it’s successful, it’s something we’ll put in our consideration set,” Kennedy told The Charlotte Observer.

But this time, it’s different. NASCAR isn’t diving straight into a full Cup weekend just yet. Instead, the 2025 season will see Rockingham host the Xfinity and Truck Series races — key events that will be a test run for the track with the Cup Series.

The Rock’s Troubled Past

Home to some of NASCAR’s most memorable moments — like Matt Kenseth’s win at the 2004 Subway 400 — Rockingham was a fan favorite, known for wild finishes and big wrecks. But after years of dwindling attendance and shifting markets, the historic track was dropped from the Cup Series schedule in 2004 and essentially forgotten after 2014.

Fast forward to now: NASCAR is giving Rockingham another chance. This Easter weekend in 2025, the Xfinity and Truck Series will be at the track for what’s being called a “test run.”

If fans show up and the atmosphere is right, Rockingham could be back in the Cup Series soon. In January, teams got a sneak peek during test sessions — and Kasey Kahne summed it up best: “The track still has its character” even with the new surface.

There’s real excitement in the air but also a dose of reality. As one longtime fan put it, “People need to show up more than once for Rockingham to get back to Cup.”

So we’ll find out soon if Rockingham is ready for a comeback. One race weekend could decide the future — and maybe bring one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks back to life.

