Veteran right hand to NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon, Kyle Larson dies

Jon Edwards, the longtime communications director at Hendrick Motorsports to NASCAR champions Jeff Gordon and then Kyle Larson, died on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by the team.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Jon Edwards, our longtime friend, teammate and director of racing communications,” the Hendrick statement reads. “Jon was a consummate professional whose remarkable gift for building strong and lasting relationships made him a respected figure in our sport.

“His impact on Hendrick Motorsports, the NASCAR community and countless individuals cannot be overstated. Above all, Jon was a kind and thoughtful person who carried a genuine passion for our industry, our organization and his many teammates and friends.

“Our thoughts are with Jon’s family and all who are grieving this tremendous loss. He will be deeply missed.”

Edwards spent 31 years at Hendrick and first served as PR for Gordon in 1994. Over time, they became de facto family as Gordon alluded in his own statement.

“I’m devastated by the loss of my dear friend, Jon,” Gordon expressed. “For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career. My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind.”

Trek to Darlington Raceway yesterday had me thinking. Today marks the 31st anniversary of my first race working with the No. 24 team and @JeffGordonWeb which occurred at Darlington. — Jon Edwards (@JonEdwards24) March 27, 2025

The NASCAR industry spent much of Thursday night memorializing Edwards in tweets attached to the below post.