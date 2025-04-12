NASCAR champion Joey Logano explains reason for needing medical attention after Darlington

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Joey Logano needed medical attention on Sunday following the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway and explained what happened on Saturday at Darlington.

“No, I had the stomach virus, that Norovirus, and I thought I was good, and then right before the race, I realized I was not good,” Logano said during a media availability. “Was able to get through the race but was pretty dehydrated afterward. For one, I was throwing up all throughout the week and just couldn’t keep any fluids in, even during the race.

“It was not a fun experience, but saw the end of it. Was a long race.”

Logano recovered and had a long week that has included training at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and a White House celebration for American motorsports champions in Washington.

Its the second time a championship has been recognized by US President Donald Trump.

“Both times were really special. It’s an honor to be invited to the nation’s capital,” Logano said. “It’s a surreal experience to see your race car sitting up in front of the White House. That was really, really special. The last time we went was back in ‘18 and we didn’t have the opportunity to go in ‘22 and now we have the opportunity to go back, so it was definitely really special to do that and have a little bit of an idea of what to expect this time, although it still didn’t go the way I expected, but it was still pretty special.

“You walk into the oval office and you just think, ‘Gosh, all the things that have happened in that room.’ The stories that we don’t know, we’ll never know, but it all happened in that room. It’s a pretty big thing to take a moment to let it soak in, so it’s special that we had the opportunity. Our sport gives us the opportunity to experience something that not many people will ever get to do, so I cherish that memory.”