Racing luminaries feted at White House ceremony; Trump mulls Indy 500 visit

A litany of motorsports luminaries were recognized on Wednesday at the White House in a ceremony hosted by United States President Donald Trump.

The guests included:

NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps

NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell

IMSA CEO Ed Bennett

IndyCar Series owner and team owner Roger Penske

Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles

2018, 2022 and 2024 Cup champion Joey Logano

2023 Cup champion Ryan Blaney

NASCAR crew chief Paul Wolfe

NASCAR crew chief Jonathan Hassler

Two-time Indy500 winner Josef Newgarden

IMSA champion Felipe Nasr

IMSA champion Laurens Vanthoor

Porsche Penske managing director Jonathan Diuguid

Porsche Penske competition director Travis Law

Posche Penske team manager Joel Svensson

The event featured three Penske race cars on the front lawn of the White House

No. 7 Porsche 963 (IMSA)

No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (NASCAR)

No. 2 Chevrolet Dallara (IndyCar)

During the ceremony, Trump suggested at the behest of the Penske delegation that he should follow-up his two Daytona 500 appearances with a visit to the Indianapolis 500 this year.

“I’ll have to get there … maybe this year, with you,” said Trump.

Penske, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s first term, replied “open invitation.”

The event quickly became about the international news of the day, Trump announcing a 90-day pause for most new tariffs, which became the topic of the Q&A that followed.

Penske, Blaney, Logano, Newgarden, Nasr and Vanthoor were invited into the Oval Office for a photo op earlier in the day before the group went to the law for the press conference and event with the cars.

