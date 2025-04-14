NASCAR Rumors: Is a $25 Billion Power Move Brewing in NASCAR? Clues Point to GMS, Dodge—and Richard Petty

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Is a legendary NASCAR team making a comeback? Word on the street has race fans talking. GMS Racing, a championship-winning team that shut down in 2023, could be coming back to the Craftsman Truck Series. Even bigger? They might do it with Dodge, the iconic manufacturer most associated with the King himself, Richard Petty. Their partnership is rumored to be worth nearly $25 billion.

Founded by Maury Gallagher, GMS Racing was a force to be reckoned with in the Truck Series. 45 wins and 2 championships (Johnny Sauter in 2016 and Sheldon Creed in 2020) made them one of the best in the series. But in August 2023, Gallagher surprised fans by announcing GMS would shut down at the end of the season and focus on the Cup Series effort at Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson.

Dodge: The $25 Billion Brand Poised for a Comeback?

Once a dominant force in NASCAR, Dodge has been gone since 2012. Now they’re talking about a $25 billion company (under Stellantis) coming back. Dodge could start in the Truck Series by 2026, with a full Cup Series return by 2027 or 2028. And let’s not forget, this isn’t any ordinary brand — we’re talking about the one that built Richard Petty. Now after more than a decade away, Dodge is ready to get back in stock car racing.

A cryptic Instagram post from “nascarrumornostalgia” hinted GMS Racing could be coming back with Spencer Gallagher — Maury’s son — behind the scenes. But what really got fans attention? The manufacturer of Dodge.

Neither GMS nor Dodge has confirmed the rumors but the timing and circumstances seem to fit. GMS needs a manufacturer to come back and Dodge needs an experienced team to relaunch their NASCAR program. A match made in heaven!

What About Legacy Motor Club?

Here’s where things get even more interesting: Gallagher still owns a piece of Legacy Motor Club, which just switched from Chevy to Toyota. With Dodge possibly coming back in the game, could there be implications for LMC? For now that’s speculation — but in NASCAR nothing is ever really off the table.

This is a crazy time in NASCAR. In 2024 alone we’ve seen JD Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing shut down, and teams are struggling with costs and charter uncertainty. A GMS Racing comeback — backed by the muscle of a $25 billion brand like Dodge — would be a shot in the arm and stability for the Truck Series.

If this is true, this would be a statement. GMS Racing rising from the ashes with a legendary brand like Dodge would be a new era for NASCAR.

