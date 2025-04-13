NASCAR standings after Bristol: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now

Updated:
Follow Us
NASCAR standings after Bristol
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was dominated by Kyle Larson, taking both stages and easily making his way to victory lane. While it was a rather uneventful Food City 500, there was plenty of movement atop the NASCAR standings after Bristol. With Larson recording his second win of the season, the playoff picture also got a bit of a shakeup as well.

Related: F1 standings after today, latest Formula 1 standings after Bahrain Grand Prix

Let’s dive into the latest NASCAR standings right now..

NASCAR standings after Bristol: Cup Series points leaders today

RankDriverPointsBehind
1William Byron*346
2Denny Hamlin*316-30
3Christopher Bell&305-41
4Kyle Larson&304-42
5Chase Elliott278-68
6Ryan Blaney275-71
7Tyler Reddick274-72
8Bubba Wallace251-95
9Joey Logano245-101
10Alex Bowman244-102
11Ross Chastain229-117
12Chris Buescher227-119
13Chase Briscoe213-133
14Ryan Preece201-145
15Kyle Busch200-146
16AJ Allmendinger198-148
17Josh Berry*179-167
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr176-170
19Michael McDowell174-172
20Ty Gibbs171-175
21John Hunter Nemechek171-175
22Austin Cindric171-175
23Justin Haley164-182
24Zane Smith161-185
25Carson Hocevar157-189
26Austin Dillon155-191
27Daniel Suárez151-195
28Todd Gilliland150-196
29Ty Dillon146-200
30Erik Jones139-207
31Brad Keselowski132-214
32Noah Gragson122-224
33Riley Herbst101-245
34Shane Van Gisbergen98-248
35Cole Custer85-261
36Cody Ware45-301

Related: NASCAR schedule 2025

NASCAR standings FAQ

Who leads in NASCAR points?

William Byron leads NASCAR in points right now with 346, sitting first in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson won the NASCAR race today at Bristol Motor Speedway.

How many points does Kyle Busch have?

Kyle Busch has 200 points right now, putting him 15th in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.

How many points does Joey Logano have?

Joey Logano currently has 245 points right now, placing him 9th in the NASCAR Cup Series points leaderboard.

How many points does Kyle Larson have?

Kyle larson has 304 points right now, which puts him in fourth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings following Sunday’s race at Bristol.

How many points does Denny Hamlin have?

Denny Hamlin has 316 points right now, 30 behind William Byron, putting him second in the standings.

How many points does Chase Elliott have?

Chase Elliott has 278 points this season in the NASCAR Cup Series and currently sits fifth in the standings.

How many points does Bubba Wallace have?

Bubba Wallace has 251 points this season, putting him 8th in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.

Also Read: PGA Grand Slam winners, Rory Mcilroy pursues history

By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.