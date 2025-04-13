NASCAR standings after Bristol: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was dominated by Kyle Larson, taking both stages and easily making his way to victory lane. While it was a rather uneventful Food City 500, there was plenty of movement atop the NASCAR standings after Bristol. With Larson recording his second win of the season, the playoff picture also got a bit of a shakeup as well.

Let’s dive into the latest NASCAR standings right now..

NASCAR standings after Bristol: Cup Series points leaders today

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 William Byron* 346 — 2 Denny Hamlin* 316 -30 3 Christopher Bell& 305 -41 4 Kyle Larson& 304 -42 5 Chase Elliott 278 -68 6 Ryan Blaney 275 -71 7 Tyler Reddick 274 -72 8 Bubba Wallace 251 -95 9 Joey Logano 245 -101 10 Alex Bowman 244 -102 11 Ross Chastain 229 -117 12 Chris Buescher 227 -119 13 Chase Briscoe 213 -133 14 Ryan Preece 201 -145 15 Kyle Busch 200 -146 16 AJ Allmendinger 198 -148 17 Josh Berry* 179 -167 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 176 -170 19 Michael McDowell 174 -172 20 Ty Gibbs 171 -175 21 John Hunter Nemechek 171 -175 22 Austin Cindric 171 -175 23 Justin Haley 164 -182 24 Zane Smith 161 -185 25 Carson Hocevar 157 -189 26 Austin Dillon 155 -191 27 Daniel Suárez 151 -195 28 Todd Gilliland 150 -196 29 Ty Dillon 146 -200 30 Erik Jones 139 -207 31 Brad Keselowski 132 -214 32 Noah Gragson 122 -224 33 Riley Herbst 101 -245 34 Shane Van Gisbergen 98 -248 35 Cole Custer 85 -261 36 Cody Ware 45 -301

NASCAR standings FAQ

Who leads in NASCAR points?

William Byron leads NASCAR in points right now with 346, sitting first in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson won the NASCAR race today at Bristol Motor Speedway.

How many points does Kyle Busch have?

Kyle Busch has 200 points right now, putting him 15th in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.

How many points does Joey Logano have?

Joey Logano currently has 245 points right now, placing him 9th in the NASCAR Cup Series points leaderboard.

How many points does Kyle Larson have?

Kyle larson has 304 points right now, which puts him in fourth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings following Sunday’s race at Bristol.

How many points does Denny Hamlin have?

Denny Hamlin has 316 points right now, 30 behind William Byron, putting him second in the standings.

How many points does Chase Elliott have?

Chase Elliott has 278 points this season in the NASCAR Cup Series and currently sits fifth in the standings.

How many points does Bubba Wallace have?

Bubba Wallace has 251 points this season, putting him 8th in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.

