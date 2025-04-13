NASCAR standings after Bristol: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders right now

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway was dominated by Kyle Larson, taking both stages and easily making his way to victory lane. While it was a rather uneventful Food City 500, there was plenty of movement atop the NASCAR standings after Bristol. With Larson recording his second win of the season, the playoff picture also got a bit of a shakeup as well.
Let’s dive into the latest NASCAR standings right now..
NASCAR standings after Bristol: Cup Series points leaders today
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|William Byron*
|346
|—
|2
|Denny Hamlin*
|316
|-30
|3
|Christopher Bell&
|305
|-41
|4
|Kyle Larson&
|304
|-42
|5
|Chase Elliott
|278
|-68
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|275
|-71
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|274
|-72
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|251
|-95
|9
|Joey Logano
|245
|-101
|10
|Alex Bowman
|244
|-102
|11
|Ross Chastain
|229
|-117
|12
|Chris Buescher
|227
|-119
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|213
|-133
|14
|Ryan Preece
|201
|-145
|15
|Kyle Busch
|200
|-146
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|198
|-148
|17
|Josh Berry*
|179
|-167
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|176
|-170
|19
|Michael McDowell
|174
|-172
|20
|Ty Gibbs
|171
|-175
|21
|John Hunter Nemechek
|171
|-175
|22
|Austin Cindric
|171
|-175
|23
|Justin Haley
|164
|-182
|24
|Zane Smith
|161
|-185
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|157
|-189
|26
|Austin Dillon
|155
|-191
|27
|Daniel Suárez
|151
|-195
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|150
|-196
|29
|Ty Dillon
|146
|-200
|30
|Erik Jones
|139
|-207
|31
|Brad Keselowski
|132
|-214
|32
|Noah Gragson
|122
|-224
|33
|Riley Herbst
|101
|-245
|34
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|98
|-248
|35
|Cole Custer
|85
|-261
|36
|Cody Ware
|45
|-301
NASCAR standings FAQ
Who leads in NASCAR points?
William Byron leads NASCAR in points right now with 346, sitting first in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.
Who won the NASCAR race today?
Kyle Larson won the NASCAR race today at Bristol Motor Speedway.
How many points does Kyle Busch have?
Kyle Busch has 200 points right now, putting him 15th in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.
How many points does Joey Logano have?
Joey Logano currently has 245 points right now, placing him 9th in the NASCAR Cup Series points leaderboard.
How many points does Kyle Larson have?
Kyle larson has 304 points right now, which puts him in fourth place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings following Sunday’s race at Bristol.
How many points does Denny Hamlin have?
Denny Hamlin has 316 points right now, 30 behind William Byron, putting him second in the standings.
How many points does Chase Elliott have?
Chase Elliott has 278 points this season in the NASCAR Cup Series and currently sits fifth in the standings.
How many points does Bubba Wallace have?
Bubba Wallace has 251 points this season, putting him 8th in the NASCAR standings after Bristol.
