NASCAR RUMOR: Spire Motorsports to Field Surprise Entry in Charlotte Race

Word is, team boss and veteran driver BJ McLeod could be the next surprise name in Spire’s ever-rotating NASCAR Truck Series lineup — and it could happen as soon as Charlotte.

That’s the word from multiple sources close to the team, which hasn’t yet made an official announcement. But the chatter is getting loud.

That rumor started with a now-viral NASCAR social media post from a well-connected insider. “Confirmed through multiple Spire sources of mine,” the poster said, “that BJ McLeod will drive a Spire truck at Charlotte for the NC Education Lottery 200.” That poster has a pretty good track record of being right on Spire-related moves.

The same rumor has also been echoed by @NASCARRumorNostalgia on Instagram. It’s a rather well-respected page where they have a reputation for sharing pretty accurate insights into the drivers’ changes and behind-the-scenes NASCAR stuff.

Spire has been mixing and matching drivers in its Truck Series program lately. Rajah Caruth, Corey LaJoie and Kyle Busch have all gotten a turn. And with a third part-time truck (№7) in the mix, there are plenty of opportunities for surprise appearances. McLeod might just be the next one to pop up.

That wouldn’t be a random pairing, though. McLeod infamously sold his Cup Series charter to Spire at the end of last year. Since then, Live Fast Motorsports (which McLeod co-owns) has scaled back to part-time Cup starts. Spire, on the other hand, is expanding its presence across NASCAR’s national series.

McLeod is already set to drive the №66 MBM Motorsports Ford at the Coca-Cola 600 for the Cup race, subbing for David Starr. If the Charlotte rumors come true, a Truck Series double-duty weekend could be on the cards. The entry list for the Truck race hasn’t been posted yet, but eyes will be on Spire’s third truck slot when it drops.