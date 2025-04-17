​NASCAR Rumors: Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Just Drop a Hint About Rajah Caruth and Jake Finch Joining Hendrick’s Xfinity Lineup?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Did Dale Jr. just let the cat out of the bag about Hendrick’s 2025 Xfinity lineup? Fans have now put two and two together after his latest comments.



And with rumors rising, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series is shaping up to be an exciting season. Hendrick Motorsports is back in a big way, announcing a 16-race schedule for the №17 Chevrolet with a star-studded list of Cup Series drivers: William Byron, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. Sprint car phenom Corey Day will also be on the roster, his first time on the national NASCAR stage.

But while the driver lineup is deep, it’s the name NOT on the list that’s got everyone talking. Rajah Caruth, who had a breakout 2024 Truck Series season with a win in Las Vegas and a 7th-place finish in the standings, was expected to be part of Hendrick’s Xfinity plans.

And the buzz doesn’t stop there. Industry whispers are saying 19-year-old Jake Finch, son of former Cup team owner James Finch, could be next in line. After a strong ARCA Menards season — highlighted by a Talladega win and a reputation for short track toughness — Finch will run a partial ARCA schedule with Venturini Motorsports this year. But some think a surprise appearance in the Hendrick Xfinity ride may not be far off.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Teases Xfinity Series Lineup Shake-Up

On the Dale Jr. Download recently, Earnhardt mentioned the 2025 Xfinity lineup and said Caruth and Finch might be part of Hendrick’s plans.

“ “He’ll [Larson] tell us, ‘Well, the Hendrick car’s full. They got Day, Rajah, Finch, they got a season full.’ Well, [there’s] other Chevrolets out there. He won’t be in that sweet, sweet Hendrick equipment carrying him around that racetrack, but, hey, he’s the difference maker, right?’” Earnhardt said, referring to a conversation with Kyle Larson about the landscape of the Xfinity Series in 2025.

This aligns with previous rumors from social media insiders, such as Nascarrumornostalgia, that Caruth would run more Xfinity races this year, possibly with JR Motorsports and Hendrick Motorsports. Finch’s involvement is also interesting since his dad, former Cup team owner James Finch, has ties to Rick Hendrick.

Hendrick Motorsports has not confirmed either driver but they have 16 races on the schedule and room for more beyond the 5 already announced. If Caruth and Finch are part of the plan, it would be big for both of them .

