Could Retired NASCAR Stars Return in an All-Electric Series?

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Is NASCAR considering an electric racing series with retired legends? That’s the latest buzz and it’s gaining traction.

Let’s be real — if you told a diehard NASCAR fan a few years ago that electric stock cars would one day hit the track, they would’ve laughed and offered you a cold one. But here we are in 2025 and the rumors are getting louder, especially after a recent episode of the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast. The idea? An all-electric exhibition series featuring retired legends like Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch and Carl Edwards.

Instead of trying to wedge EVs into the Cup Series, the proposal is for something entirely different — a short, fun, six-race season where former NASCAR stars hop into electric-powered stock cars and go at it in front of a curious fanbase.

Where This Came From — And Why It’s Not as Crazy as It Sounds

So who came up with this idea? During the podcast, Large and Spider threw around an idea they heard from a racing fan: basically SRX, but with electric cars. Ten to twenty cars. 50 laps. No points drama — just legends going at it with new tech and old rivalries. It sounds wild but also awesome.

And while it might seem like just podcast talk, there might be more to it than that. NASCAR has been working behind the scenes on EV tech. David Ragan even tested an electric prototype during last year’s Chicago Street Race. The car looked like a normal stocker but packed a 1,300 bhp punch with zero engine noise. It got attention, not all good, but it proved the tech exists and NASCAR is at least thinking about it.

Could This All-Electric Series Actually Work?

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The EV rumor has some legs. And that’s because it’s not a replacement for the Cup Series – it’s a side project. A sandbox where legends like Carl Edwards and Tony Stewart can get back behind the wheel and NASCAR can experiment without messing with its main product.

Interesting comments from Dana White on the Flagrant podcast:



“I’m flying to NASCAR and we’re doing a deal with NASCAR. We’re going to be the electric series for NASCAR. Yeah, we’re working on that deal right now.” pic.twitter.com/2TyEUGEykO — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) June 5, 2024

The timing is also pretty interesting. Less than a year ago, UFC’s Dana White spilled the beans on a podcast about working with NASCAR on an EV deal tied to NitroCross. But Travis Pastrana quickly walked that back, saying nothing’s signed yet. But that leak did turn heads-and made this whole EV series rumor feel a little more real.

Would fans tune in to watch those legends, and maybe some other big names, race electric cars? Absolutely. Especially if the production is top-notch, the venues are cool and there are a few fun gimmicks thrown in.

So all in all; nostalgia is a powerful draw. NASCAR’s been quietly testing prototypes, and there’s been chatter about EV partnerships in the background. That’s enough smoke to make you wonder if there’s a fire coming. NASCAR hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but that smoke could be getting thicker in the future.

