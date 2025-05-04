NASCAR standings after Texas: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders after Sunday’s Würth 400

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sunday delivered the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the best drivers in the sport hitting Texas Motor Speedway for the Würth 400. Following Sunday’s race, we’ve got the latest NASCAR standings after Texas.

There’s a bit of movement in the top 10 this weekend with the likes of Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin all getting wrecked. However, the front of the field was still largely dominated by the top NASCAR Cup Series points leaders.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings after Texas.

NASCAR standings after Würth 400

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 William Byron* 421 — 2 Kyle Larson* 408 -13 3 Denny Hamlin* 338 -83 4 Chase Elliott 338 -83 5 Tyler Reddick 337 -84 6 Christopher Bell* 335 -86 7 Ryan Blaney 313 -108 8 Bubba Wallace 306 -115 9 Joey Logano* 268 -133 10 Alex Bowman 284 -137 11 Ross Chastain 281 -140 12 Chris Buescher 255 -166 13 Chase Briscoe 245 -176 14 Austin Cindric* 241 -180 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 240 -181 16 Kyle Busch 228 -193 17 Carson Hocevar 219 -202 18 Ryan Preece 217 -204 19 AJ Almmendinger 217 -204 20 Michael McDowell 214 -207 21 Austin Dillon 212 -209 22 Ty Gibbs 208 -213 23 John Hunter Nemechek 207 -214 24 Josh Berry* 206 -215 25 Daniel Suarez 206 -215 26 Zane Smith 203 -218 27 Todd Gilliland 202 -219 28 Justin Haley 2022 -221 29 Erik Jones 191 -230 30 Ty Dillon 186 -235 31 Noah Gragson 158 -263 32 Brad Keselowski 142 -279 33 Riley Herbst 141 -280 34 Cole Custer 127 -294 35 Shane Van Gisbergen 121 -300 36 Cody Ware 61 -360

NASCAR results: Würth 400 results and stage results

Here are the results from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway.