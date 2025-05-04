NASCAR standings after Texas: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders after Sunday’s Würth 400

Sunday delivered the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the best drivers in the sport hitting Texas Motor Speedway for the Würth 400. Following Sunday’s race, we’ve got the latest NASCAR standings after Texas.
There’s a bit of movement in the top 10 this weekend with the likes of Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin all getting wrecked. However, the front of the field was still largely dominated by the top NASCAR Cup Series points leaders.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings after Texas.
NASCAR standings after Würth 400
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|William Byron*
|421
|—
|2
|Kyle Larson*
|408
|-13
|3
|Denny Hamlin*
|338
|-83
|4
|Chase Elliott
|338
|-83
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|337
|-84
|6
|Christopher Bell*
|335
|-86
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|313
|-108
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|306
|-115
|9
|Joey Logano*
|268
|-133
|10
|Alex Bowman
|284
|-137
|11
|Ross Chastain
|281
|-140
|12
|Chris Buescher
|255
|-166
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|245
|-176
|14
|Austin Cindric*
|241
|-180
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|240
|-181
|16
|Kyle Busch
|228
|-193
|17
|Carson Hocevar
|219
|-202
|18
|Ryan Preece
|217
|-204
|19
|AJ Almmendinger
|217
|-204
|20
|Michael McDowell
|214
|-207
|21
|Austin Dillon
|212
|-209
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|208
|-213
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek
|207
|-214
|24
|Josh Berry*
|206
|-215
|25
|Daniel Suarez
|206
|-215
|26
|Zane Smith
|203
|-218
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|202
|-219
|28
|Justin Haley
|2022
|-221
|29
|Erik Jones
|191
|-230
|30
|Ty Dillon
|186
|-235
|31
|Noah Gragson
|158
|-263
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|142
|-279
|33
|Riley Herbst
|141
|-280
|34
|Cole Custer
|127
|-294
|35
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|121
|-300
|36
|Cody Ware
|61
|-360
NASCAR results: Würth 400 results and stage results
Here are the results from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Stage 1
- Austin Cindric – 10 points
- Tyler Reddick – 9 points
- Josh Berry – 8 points
- Kyle Larson – 7 points
- Chris Buescher – 6 points
- Carson Hocevar – 5 points
- William Byron – 4 points
- Ty Gibbs – 3 points
- M. McDowell – 2 points
- Erik Jones – 1 point
- Chase Briscoe
- Bubba Wallace
- Christopher Bell
- Ryan Preece
- Kyle Busch
- Alex Bowman
- Chase Elliott
- Justin Haley
- Joey Logano
- Brad Keselowski
Stage 2
- Kyle Larson – 10 points
- Tyler Reddick – 9 points
- Alex Bowman – 8 points
- Ryan Preece – 7 points
- Bubba Wallace – 6 points
- Carson Hocevar – 5 points
- William Byron – 4 points
- Ryan Blaney – 3 points
- Joey Logano – 2 points
- Kyle Busch – 1 point
- Ty GIbbs
- John H. Nemechek
- Noah Gragson
- Chase Elliott
- Ross Chastain
- AJ Allmendinger
- Brad Keselowski
- Todd Gilliland
- Austin Cindric
- Ty Dillon
Final Results
- Joey Logano
- Ross Chastain
- Ryan Blaney
- Kyle Larson
- Erik Jones
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr
- Austin Dillon
- John H. Nemechek
- Christopher Bell
- Daniel Suarez
- Todd Gilliland
- Ty Dillon
- WIlliam Byron
- Riley Herbst
- Justin Haley
- Chase Elliott
- Zane Smith
- Chris Buescher
- Cole Custer
- Kyle Busch