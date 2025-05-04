NASCAR standings after Texas: Latest NASCAR Cup Series points leaders after Sunday’s Würth 400

Updated:
Follow Us
NASCAR standings after Texas
Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sunday delivered the 11th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the best drivers in the sport hitting Texas Motor Speedway for the Würth 400. Following Sunday’s race, we’ve got the latest NASCAR standings after Texas.

There’s a bit of movement in the top 10 this weekend with the likes of Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin all getting wrecked. However, the front of the field was still largely dominated by the top NASCAR Cup Series points leaders.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR standings after Texas.

NASCAR standings after Würth 400

RankDriverPointsBehind
1William Byron*421
2Kyle Larson*408-13
3Denny Hamlin*338-83
4Chase Elliott338-83
5Tyler Reddick337-84
6Christopher Bell*335-86
7Ryan Blaney313-108
8Bubba Wallace306-115
9Joey Logano*268-133
10Alex Bowman284-137
11Ross Chastain281-140
12Chris Buescher255-166
13Chase Briscoe245-176
14Austin Cindric*241-180
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr240-181
16Kyle Busch228-193
17Carson Hocevar219-202
18Ryan Preece217-204
19AJ Almmendinger217-204
20Michael McDowell214-207
21Austin Dillon212-209
22Ty Gibbs208-213
23John Hunter Nemechek207-214
24Josh Berry*206-215
25Daniel Suarez206-215
26Zane Smith203-218
27Todd Gilliland202-219
28Justin Haley2022-221
29Erik Jones191-230
30Ty Dillon186-235
31Noah Gragson158-263
32Brad Keselowski142-279
33Riley Herbst141-280
34Cole Custer127-294
35Shane Van Gisbergen121-300
36Cody Ware61-360

NASCAR results: Würth 400 results and stage results

Here are the results from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Stage 1

  1. Austin Cindric – 10 points
  2. Tyler Reddick – 9 points
  3. Josh Berry – 8 points
  4. Kyle Larson – 7 points
  5. Chris Buescher – 6 points
  6. Carson Hocevar – 5 points
  7. William Byron – 4 points
  8. Ty Gibbs – 3 points
  9. M. McDowell – 2 points
  10. Erik Jones – 1 point
  11. Chase Briscoe
  12. Bubba Wallace
  13. Christopher Bell
  14. Ryan Preece
  15. Kyle Busch
  16. Alex Bowman
  17. Chase Elliott
  18. Justin Haley
  19. Joey Logano
  20. Brad Keselowski

Stage 2

  1. Kyle Larson – 10 points
  2. Tyler Reddick – 9 points
  3. Alex Bowman – 8 points
  4. Ryan Preece – 7 points
  5. Bubba Wallace – 6 points
  6. Carson Hocevar – 5 points
  7. William Byron – 4 points
  8. Ryan Blaney – 3 points
  9. Joey Logano – 2 points
  10. Kyle Busch – 1 point
  11. Ty GIbbs
  12. John H. Nemechek
  13. Noah Gragson
  14. Chase Elliott
  15. Ross Chastain
  16. AJ Allmendinger
  17. Brad Keselowski
  18. Todd Gilliland
  19. Austin Cindric
  20. Ty Dillon

Final Results

  1. Joey Logano
  2. Ross Chastain
  3. Ryan Blaney
  4. Kyle Larson
  5. Erik Jones
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  7. Austin Dillon
  8. John H. Nemechek
  9. Christopher Bell
  10. Daniel Suarez
  11. Todd Gilliland
  12. Ty Dillon
  13. WIlliam Byron
  14. Riley Herbst
  15. Justin Haley
  16. Chase Elliott
  17. Zane Smith
  18. Chris Buescher
  19. Cole Custer
  20. Kyle Busch
By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.