The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series raced tonight at Bristo Motor Speedway’s iconic short track, with a field of drivers that included Cup Series star Kyle Larson and rookie Connor Zilisch. It just added to the spectacle of racing under the lights, leading to some chaos in the NASCAR results today. The best part, a battle to the finish at the end between Larson and Zilisch.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Bristol for the O’Reilly Auto parts Series race. As always, we’ll begin with the race results and points totals followed by the NASCAR OARS Stage Results.
Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup Bristol
Suburban Propane 300 Results: NASCAR OARS Race at Bristol
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Connor Zilisch
|—
|2
|Kyle Larson
|—
|3
|Brent Crews
|40 points — (6 stage points)
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|48 points — (15 stage points)
|5
|Carson Kvapil
|33 points — (1 stage point)
|6
|Sheldon Creed
|49 points — (18 stage points)
|7
|William Sawalich
|40 points — (10 stage points)
|8
|Corey Day
|32 points — (3 stage points)
|9
|Parker Retzlaff
|28 points
|10
|Taylor Gray
|27 points
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|34 points — (8 stage points)
|12
|Jesse Love
|28 points — (3 stage points)
|13
|Sammy Smith
|24 points
|14
|Rajah Caruth
|23 points
|15
|Jeremy Clements
|22 points
|16
|Jeb Burton
|21 points
|17
|Harrison Burton
|20 points
|18
|Brennan Poole
|19 points
|19
|Brandon Jones
|28 points — (10 stage points)
|20
|Sam Mayer
|22 points — (5 stage points)
|21
|Austin Hill
|16 points
|22
|Blaine Perkins
|15 points
|23
|Josh Bilicki
|14 points
|24
|Dean Thompson
|13 points
|25
|Kyle Sieg
|11 points
|26
|JJ Yeley
|11 points
|27
|Patrick Staropoli
|10 points
|28
|Gray Gaulding
|9 points
|29
|Josh Williams
|8 points
|30
|Ryan Ellis
|7 points
|31
|Joey Gase
|6 points
|32
|Lavar Scott
|5 points
|33
|Logan Bearden
|4 points
|34
|Blake Lothian
|3 points
|35
|Austin Green
|2 points
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|1 point
|37
|Mason Maggio
|1 point
|38
|Garrett Smithley
|1 point
Related: NASCAR Truck Series Results at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results Today: Bristo Motor Speedway
Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series stage winners tonight and the Stage 1 and Stage 2 results at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today
NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Kyle Larson
|—
|2
|Sheldon Cred
|9
|3
|Ryan Sieg
|8
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|5
|Brandon Jones
|6
|6
|William Sawalich
|5
|7
|Connor Zilisch
|—
|8
|Jesse Love
|3
|9
|Sam Mayer
|2
|10
|Corey Day
|1
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Kyle Larson
|—
|2
|Sheldon Cred
|9
|3
|Justin Allgaier
|8
|4
|Connor Zilisch
|—
|5
|Brent Crews
|6
|6
|William Sawalich
|5
|7
|Brandon Jones
|4
|8
|Sam Mayer
|3
|9
|Corey Day
|2
|10
|Carson Kvapil
|1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings Right Now after Bristol Motor Speedway