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NASCAR Results Today, NASCAR OReilly Auto Parts Series Results
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series raced tonight at Bristo Motor Speedway’s iconic short track, with a field of drivers that included Cup Series star Kyle Larson and rookie Connor Zilisch. It just added to the spectacle of racing under the lights, leading to some chaos in the NASCAR results today. The best part, a battle to the finish at the end between Larson and Zilisch.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Bristol for the O’Reilly Auto parts Series race. As always, we’ll begin with the race results and points totals followed by the NASCAR OARS Stage Results.

Related: NASCAR Starting Lineup Bristol

Suburban Propane 300 Results: NASCAR OARS Race at Bristol

PositionDriverPoints
1Connor Zilisch
2Kyle Larson
3Brent Crews40 points — (6 stage points)
4Justin Allgaier48 points — (15 stage points)
5Carson Kvapil33 points — (1 stage point)
6Sheldon Creed49 points — (18 stage points)
7William Sawalich40 points — (10 stage points)
8Corey Day32 points — (3 stage points)
9Parker Retzlaff28 points
10Taylor Gray27 points
11Ryan Sieg34 points — (8 stage points)
12Jesse Love28 points — (3 stage points)
13Sammy Smith24 points
14Rajah Caruth23 points
15Jeremy Clements22 points
16Jeb Burton21 points
17Harrison Burton20 points
18Brennan Poole19 points
19Brandon Jones28 points — (10 stage points)
20Sam Mayer22 points — (5 stage points)
21Austin Hill16 points
22Blaine Perkins15 points
23Josh Bilicki14 points
24Dean Thompson13 points
25Kyle Sieg11 points
26JJ Yeley11 points
27Patrick Staropoli10 points
28Gray Gaulding9 points
29Josh Williams8 points
30Ryan Ellis7 points
31Joey Gase6 points
32Lavar Scott5 points
33Logan Bearden4 points
34Blake Lothian3 points
35Austin Green2 points
36Anthony Alfredo1 point
37Mason Maggio1 point
38Garrett Smithley1 point

Related: NASCAR Truck Series Results at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results Today: Bristo Motor Speedway

Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series stage winners tonight and the Stage 1 and Stage 2 results at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today

NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today

PositionDriverPoints
1Kyle Larson
2Sheldon Cred9
3Ryan Sieg8
4Justin Allgaier7
5Brandon Jones6
6William Sawalich5
7Connor Zilisch
8Jesse Love3
9Sam Mayer2
10Corey Day1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 1 Results at Bristol Motor Speedway
PositionDriverPoints
1Kyle Larson
2Sheldon Cred9
3Justin Allgaier8
4Connor Zilisch
5Brent Crews6
6William Sawalich5
7Brandon Jones4
8Sam Mayer3
9Corey Day2
10Carson Kvapil1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 2 Results at Bristol Motor Speedway

Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings Right Now after Bristol Motor Speedway

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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