The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series raced tonight at Bristo Motor Speedway’s iconic short track, with a field of drivers that included Cup Series star Kyle Larson and rookie Connor Zilisch. It just added to the spectacle of racing under the lights, leading to some chaos in the NASCAR results today. The best part, a battle to the finish at the end between Larson and Zilisch.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR results today from Bristol for the O’Reilly Auto parts Series race. As always, we’ll begin with the race results and points totals followed by the NASCAR OARS Stage Results.

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Position Driver Points 1 Connor Zilisch — 2 Kyle Larson — 3 Brent Crews 40 points — (6 stage points) 4 Justin Allgaier 48 points — (15 stage points) 5 Carson Kvapil 33 points — (1 stage point) 6 Sheldon Creed 49 points — (18 stage points) 7 William Sawalich 40 points — (10 stage points) 8 Corey Day 32 points — (3 stage points) 9 Parker Retzlaff 28 points 10 Taylor Gray 27 points 11 Ryan Sieg 34 points — (8 stage points) 12 Jesse Love 28 points — (3 stage points) 13 Sammy Smith 24 points 14 Rajah Caruth 23 points 15 Jeremy Clements 22 points 16 Jeb Burton 21 points 17 Harrison Burton 20 points 18 Brennan Poole 19 points 19 Brandon Jones 28 points — (10 stage points) 20 Sam Mayer 22 points — (5 stage points) 21 Austin Hill 16 points 22 Blaine Perkins 15 points 23 Josh Bilicki 14 points 24 Dean Thompson 13 points 25 Kyle Sieg 11 points 26 JJ Yeley 11 points 27 Patrick Staropoli 10 points 28 Gray Gaulding 9 points 29 Josh Williams 8 points 30 Ryan Ellis 7 points 31 Joey Gase 6 points 32 Lavar Scott 5 points 33 Logan Bearden 4 points 34 Blake Lothian 3 points 35 Austin Green 2 points 36 Anthony Alfredo 1 point 37 Mason Maggio 1 point 38 Garrett Smithley 1 point

Related: NASCAR Truck Series Results at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results Today: Bristo Motor Speedway

Here are the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series stage winners tonight and the Stage 1 and Stage 2 results at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today

Position Driver Points 1 Kyle Larson — 2 Sheldon Cred 9 3 Ryan Sieg 8 4 Justin Allgaier 7 5 Brandon Jones 6 6 William Sawalich 5 7 Connor Zilisch — 8 Jesse Love 3 9 Sam Mayer 2 10 Corey Day 1 Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 1 Results at Bristol Motor Speedway Position Driver Points 1 Kyle Larson — 2 Sheldon Cred 9 3 Justin Allgaier 8 4 Connor Zilisch — 5 Brent Crews 6 6 William Sawalich 5 7 Brandon Jones 4 8 Sam Mayer 3 9 Corey Day 2 10 Carson Kvapil 1 Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 2 Results at Bristol Motor Speedway

Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings Right Now after Bristol Motor Speedway