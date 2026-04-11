Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway delivered an absolutely loaded field, including Corey Heim and Cup stars like Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain, and Daniel Suarez. With so many great racers at a short track under the lights, the racing at Bristol delivered some excitement.
Unsurprisingly, chaos reigned at Darlington. Christian Eckes took out Corey Heim just as he took the lead on Friday night, sending the No. 1 truck into the wall in a massive wreck for his first DNF in two years. The wreck also delivered race-ending damage to Kaden Honeycutt in the No. 11 while Layne Riggs’s No. 34 truck suffered enough damage to eliminate him from contention for the win.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Results today at Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ll start with the race winner and points scored during the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 tonight. Further below you can find the NASCAR Truck Series stage results today.
Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule Bristol
NASCAR Results Today: Truck Series Race at Bristol
Here are the NASCAR Truck Series results at Bristol Motor Speedway.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Christopher Bell
|—
|2
|Chandler Smith
|35 points
|3
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|38 points — (4 stage points)
|4
|Ross Chastain
|—
|5
|Christian Eckes
|47 points — (15 stage points)
|6
|Jake Garcia
|39 points — (8 stage points)
|7
|Dawson Sutton
|30 points
|8
|Kyle Busch
|—
|9
|Carson Hocevar
|—
|10
|Brenden Queen
|27 points
|11
|Ben Rhodes
|43 points — (17 stage points)
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|25 points
|13
|Tyler Ankrum
|24 points
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|—
|15
|Justin Haley
|30 points — (8 stage points)
|16
|Stewart Friesen
|21 points
|17
|Andres Perez De Lara
|20 points
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|—
|19
|Mini Tyrell
|18 points
|20
|Tanner Gray
|17 points
|21
|Carson Ferguson
|16 points
|22
|Layne Riggs
|15 points — (10 stage points)
|23
|Ty Majeski
|14 points
|24
|Spencer Boyd
|13 points
|25
|Kris Wright
|11 points
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|11 points
|27
|Grant Enfinger
|10 points
|28
|Cole Butcher
|9 points
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|12 points — (4 stage points)
|30
|Corey Heim
|14 points — (7 stage points)
|31
|Kaden Honeycutt
|17 points — (11 stage points)
|32
|Luke Baldwin
|5 points
|33
|Timmy Hill
|4 points
|34
|Tyler Reif
|3 points
|35
|Frankie Muniz
|2 points
|36
|Clayton Green
|1 point
Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Truck Series Results: Stage Races at Bristol
Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results today at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Truck Stage 1 Results Today
NASCAR Truck Stage 2 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Christian Eckes
|10
|2
|Layne Riggs
|9
|3
|Kaden Honeycutt
|8
|4
|Ben Rhodes
|7
|5
|Jake Garcia
|6
|6
|Carson Hocevar
|—
|7
|Gio Ruggiero
|4
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|—
|9
|Ross Chastain
|—
|10
|Kyle Busch
|—
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Ben Hordes
|10
|2
|Kyle Busch
|—
|3
|Justin Haley
|8
|4
|Corey Heim
|7
|5
|Christopher Bell
|—
|6
|Christian Eckes
|5
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|4
|8
|Kaden Honeycutt
|3
|9
|Jake Garcia
|2
|10
|Layne Riggs
|1