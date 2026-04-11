avatar
Updated:
NASCAR Truck Results
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway delivered an absolutely loaded field, including Corey Heim and Cup stars like Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain, and Daniel Suarez. With so many great racers at a short track under the lights, the racing at Bristol delivered some excitement.

Unsurprisingly, chaos reigned at Darlington. Christian Eckes took out Corey Heim just as he took the lead on Friday night, sending the No. 1 truck into the wall in a massive wreck for his first DNF in two years. The wreck also delivered race-ending damage to Kaden Honeycutt in the No. 11 while Layne Riggs’s No. 34 truck suffered enough damage to eliminate him from contention for the win.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Results today at Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ll start with the race winner and points scored during the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 tonight. Further below you can find the NASCAR Truck Series stage results today.

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule Bristol

NASCAR Results Today: Truck Series Race at Bristol

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series results at Bristol Motor Speedway.

PositionDriverPoints
1Christopher Bell
2Chandler Smith35 points
3Giovanni Ruggiero38 points — (4 stage points)
4Ross Chastain
5Christian Eckes47 points — (15 stage points)
6Jake Garcia39 points — (8 stage points)
7Dawson Sutton30 points
8Kyle Busch
9Carson Hocevar
10Brenden Queen27 points
11Ben Rhodes43 points — (17 stage points)
12Daniel Hemric25 points
13Tyler Ankrum24 points
14Chase Briscoe
15Justin Haley30 points — (8 stage points)
16Stewart Friesen21 points
17Andres Perez De Lara20 points
18Daniel Suarez
19Mini Tyrell18 points
20Tanner Gray17 points
21Carson Ferguson16 points
22Layne Riggs15 points — (10 stage points)
23Ty Majeski14 points
24Spencer Boyd13 points
25Kris Wright11 points
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr11 points
27Grant Enfinger10 points
28Cole Butcher9 points
29Corey LaJoie12 points — (4 stage points)
30Corey Heim14 points — (7 stage points)
31Kaden Honeycutt17 points — (11 stage points)
32Luke Baldwin5 points
33Timmy Hill4 points
34Tyler Reif3 points
35Frankie Muniz2 points
36Clayton Green1 point

Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series Results: Stage Races at Bristol

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results today at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Stage 1 Results Today

NASCAR Truck Stage 2 Results Today

PositionDriverPoints
1Christian Eckes10
2Layne Riggs9
3Kaden Honeycutt8
4Ben Rhodes7
5Jake Garcia6
6Carson Hocevar
7Gio Ruggiero4
8Chase Briscoe
9Ross Chastain
10Kyle Busch
Official 2026 NASCAR Truck Series Stage 1 Results at Bristol Motor Speedway
PositionDriverPoints
1Ben Hordes10
2Kyle Busch
3Justin Haley8
4Corey Heim7
5Christopher Bell
6Christian Eckes5
7Corey LaJoie4
8Kaden Honeycutt3
9Jake Garcia2
10Layne Riggs1
Official 2026 NASCAR Truck Series Stage 2 Results at Bristol Motor Speedway
avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleTap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on Google

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut