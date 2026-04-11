Friday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway delivered an absolutely loaded field, including Corey Heim and Cup stars like Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain, and Daniel Suarez. With so many great racers at a short track under the lights, the racing at Bristol delivered some excitement.

Unsurprisingly, chaos reigned at Darlington. Christian Eckes took out Corey Heim just as he took the lead on Friday night, sending the No. 1 truck into the wall in a massive wreck for his first DNF in two years. The wreck also delivered race-ending damage to Kaden Honeycutt in the No. 11 while Layne Riggs’s No. 34 truck suffered enough damage to eliminate him from contention for the win.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR Truck Results today at Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ll start with the race winner and points scored during the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 tonight. Further below you can find the NASCAR Truck Series stage results today.

Related: NASCAR Weekend Schedule Bristol

NASCAR Results Today: Truck Series Race at Bristol

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series results at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Position Driver Points 1 Christopher Bell — 2 Chandler Smith 35 points 3 Giovanni Ruggiero 38 points — (4 stage points) 4 Ross Chastain — 5 Christian Eckes 47 points — (15 stage points) 6 Jake Garcia 39 points — (8 stage points) 7 Dawson Sutton 30 points 8 Kyle Busch — 9 Carson Hocevar — 10 Brenden Queen 27 points 11 Ben Rhodes 43 points — (17 stage points) 12 Daniel Hemric 25 points 13 Tyler Ankrum 24 points 14 Chase Briscoe — 15 Justin Haley 30 points — (8 stage points) 16 Stewart Friesen 21 points 17 Andres Perez De Lara 20 points 18 Daniel Suarez — 19 Mini Tyrell 18 points 20 Tanner Gray 17 points 21 Carson Ferguson 16 points 22 Layne Riggs 15 points — (10 stage points) 23 Ty Majeski 14 points 24 Spencer Boyd 13 points 25 Kris Wright 11 points 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 11 points 27 Grant Enfinger 10 points 28 Cole Butcher 9 points 29 Corey LaJoie 12 points — (4 stage points) 30 Corey Heim 14 points — (7 stage points) 31 Kaden Honeycutt 17 points — (11 stage points) 32 Luke Baldwin 5 points 33 Timmy Hill 4 points 34 Tyler Reif 3 points 35 Frankie Muniz 2 points 36 Clayton Green 1 point

Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series Results: Stage Races at Bristol

Here are the NASCAR Truck Series stage results today at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Stage 1 Results Today NASCAR Truck Stage 2 Results Today

Position Driver Points 1 Christian Eckes 10 2 Layne Riggs 9 3 Kaden Honeycutt 8 4 Ben Rhodes 7 5 Jake Garcia 6 6 Carson Hocevar — 7 Gio Ruggiero 4 8 Chase Briscoe — 9 Ross Chastain — 10 Kyle Busch — Official 2026 NASCAR Truck Series Stage 1 Results at Bristol Motor Speedway Position Driver Points 1 Ben Hordes 10 2 Kyle Busch — 3 Justin Haley 8 4 Corey Heim 7 5 Christopher Bell — 6 Christian Eckes 5 7 Corey LaJoie 4 8 Kaden Honeycutt 3 9 Jake Garcia 2 10 Layne Riggs 1 Official 2026 NASCAR Truck Series Stage 2 Results at Bristol Motor Speedway