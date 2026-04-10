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NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

After a one-week break for the Cup Series, the NASCAR schedule this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway delivers races in every series. The action starts today, with Friday’s NASCAR schedule highlighting the Truck Series. After that, there’ll be more great short-track racing this weekend.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR weekend schedule at Bristol. Below you can find track info for Bristol Motor Speedway, race times, and TV info, as well as practice and qualifying times for the Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Cup Series.

Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Schedule this Week: Bristol

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for practice, qualifying time and green flag time at Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ve listed the times (ET) and how to watch each event.

Friday, April 10

TimeEventTV Info
3:30 PMTruck Series PracticeFox Sports 2, Fox Sports app
4:35 PMTruck Series QualifyingFox Sports 2, Fox Sports app
7:30 PMTruck Race – Tennessee Army National Guard 250Fox Sports 1

Saturday, April 11

TimeEventHow to Watch
2:00 PMO’Reilly Auto Parts Series PracticeCW App
3:05 PMOARS QualifyingCW App
4:30 PMCup Series PracticeAmazon Prime
5:40 PMCup Series QualifyingAmazon Prime
7:30 PMOARS Race – Suburban Propane 300CW

Sunday, April 12

TimeEventHow to Watch
3:00 PMCup Race – Food City 500FS1, HBO Max

Read More: Best NASCAR races 2026, Ranking Every NASCAR Race This Season

NASCAR Truck Series Schedule Today

Here is the NASCAR Truck Series schedule today for Bristol Motor Speedway.

EventDateTime (ET)How to Watch
PracticeFriday3:30 PMFox Sports 2
QualifyingFriday4:35 PMFS2
RaceFriday7:30 PMFS1, Fox One

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule this Weekend

Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend.

EventDateTime (ET)How to Watch
PracticeSaturday2:00 PMCW App
QualifyingSaturday3:05 PMCW App
RaceSaturday7:30 PMCW

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule this Weekend

Here is the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend for Bristol.

EventDateTime (ET)How to Watch
PracticeSaturday4:30 PMAmazon Prime Video
QualifyingSaturday5:40 PMAmazon Prime Video
RaceSunday3:00 PMFS1, MAX

Read More: NASCAR Cup Series All-Time Wins List

Bristol Motor Speedway: Quick Stats

  • Track Length: 0.533 Miles
  • Track Type: Short Track
  • Surface: Concrete
  • Banking: Turns: 24-28, Backstretch: 4-8, Frontstretch: 5-9

Bristol Motor Speedway Race Details and Stages

SeriesStagesLapsDistance Traveled
Truck65-130-250250 Laps133.25 Miles
O’Reilly Auto Parts85-170-300300 Laps159.9 Miles
Cup125-250-500500 Laps266.5 Miles
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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