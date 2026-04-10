After a one-week break for the Cup Series, the NASCAR schedule this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway delivers races in every series. The action starts today, with Friday’s NASCAR schedule highlighting the Truck Series. After that, there’ll be more great short-track racing this weekend.
Let’s dive right into the NASCAR weekend schedule at Bristol. Below you can find track info for Bristol Motor Speedway, race times, and TV info, as well as practice and qualifying times for the Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Cup Series.
Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Schedule this Week: Bristol
Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for practice, qualifying time and green flag time at Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ve listed the times (ET) and how to watch each event.
Friday, April 10
|Time
|Event
|TV Info
|3:30 PM
|Truck Series Practice
|Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports app
|4:35 PM
|Truck Series Qualifying
|Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports app
|7:30 PM
|Truck Race – Tennessee Army National Guard 250
|Fox Sports 1
Saturday, April 11
|Time
|Event
|How to Watch
|2:00 PM
|O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice
|CW App
|3:05 PM
|OARS Qualifying
|CW App
|4:30 PM
|Cup Series Practice
|Amazon Prime
|5:40 PM
|Cup Series Qualifying
|Amazon Prime
|7:30 PM
|OARS Race – Suburban Propane 300
|CW
Sunday, April 12
|Time
|Event
|How to Watch
|3:00 PM
|Cup Race – Food City 500
|FS1, HBO Max
Read More: Best NASCAR races 2026, Ranking Every NASCAR Race This Season
NASCAR Truck Series Schedule Today
Here is the NASCAR Truck Series schedule today for Bristol Motor Speedway.
|Event
|Date
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Practice
|Friday
|3:30 PM
|Fox Sports 2
|Qualifying
|Friday
|4:35 PM
|FS2
|Race
|Friday
|7:30 PM
|FS1, Fox One
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule this Weekend
Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend.
|Event
|Date
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Practice
|Saturday
|2:00 PM
|CW App
|Qualifying
|Saturday
|3:05 PM
|CW App
|Race
|Saturday
|7:30 PM
|CW
NASCAR Cup Series Schedule this Weekend
Here is the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend for Bristol.
|Event
|Date
|Time (ET)
|How to Watch
|Practice
|Saturday
|4:30 PM
|Amazon Prime Video
|Qualifying
|Saturday
|5:40 PM
|Amazon Prime Video
|Race
|Sunday
|3:00 PM
|FS1, MAX
Read More: NASCAR Cup Series All-Time Wins List
Bristol Motor Speedway: Quick Stats
- Track Length: 0.533 Miles
- Track Type: Short Track
- Surface: Concrete
- Banking: Turns: 24-28, Backstretch: 4-8, Frontstretch: 5-9
Bristol Motor Speedway Race Details and Stages
|Series
|Stages
|Laps
|Distance Traveled
|Truck
|65-130-250
|250 Laps
|133.25 Miles
|O’Reilly Auto Parts
|85-170-300
|300 Laps
|159.9 Miles
|Cup
|125-250-500
|500 Laps
|266.5 Miles