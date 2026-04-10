After a one-week break for the Cup Series, the NASCAR schedule this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway delivers races in every series. The action starts today, with Friday’s NASCAR schedule highlighting the Truck Series. After that, there’ll be more great short-track racing this weekend.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR weekend schedule at Bristol. Below you can find track info for Bristol Motor Speedway, race times, and TV info, as well as practice and qualifying times for the Truck Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Cup Series.

Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Schedule this Week: Bristol

Here is the NASCAR schedule this weekend for practice, qualifying time and green flag time at Bristol Motor Speedway. We’ve listed the times (ET) and how to watch each event.

Friday, April 10

Time Event TV Info 3:30 PM Truck Series Practice Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports app 4:35 PM Truck Series Qualifying Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports app 7:30 PM Truck Race – Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Fox Sports 1

Saturday, April 11

Time Event How to Watch 2:00 PM O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice CW App 3:05 PM OARS Qualifying CW App 4:30 PM Cup Series Practice Amazon Prime 5:40 PM Cup Series Qualifying Amazon Prime 7:30 PM OARS Race – Suburban Propane 300 CW

Sunday, April 12

Time Event How to Watch 3:00 PM Cup Race – Food City 500 FS1, HBO Max

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NASCAR Truck Series Schedule Today

Here is the NASCAR Truck Series schedule today for Bristol Motor Speedway.

Event Date Time (ET) How to Watch Practice Friday 3:30 PM Fox Sports 2 Qualifying Friday 4:35 PM FS2 Race Friday 7:30 PM FS1, Fox One

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Schedule this Weekend

Here is the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule this weekend.

Event Date Time (ET) How to Watch Practice Saturday 2:00 PM CW App Qualifying Saturday 3:05 PM CW App Race Saturday 7:30 PM CW

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule this Weekend

Here is the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend for Bristol.

Event Date Time (ET) How to Watch Practice Saturday 4:30 PM Amazon Prime Video Qualifying Saturday 5:40 PM Amazon Prime Video Race Sunday 3:00 PM FS1, MAX

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Bristol Motor Speedway: Quick Stats

Track Length: 0.533 Miles

0.533 Miles Track Type: Short Track

Short Track Surface: Concrete

Concrete Banking: Turns: 24-28, Backstretch: 4-8, Frontstretch: 5-9

Bristol Motor Speedway Race Details and Stages

Series Stages Laps Distance Traveled Truck 65-130-250 250 Laps 133.25 Miles O’Reilly Auto Parts 85-170-300 300 Laps 159.9 Miles Cup 125-250-500 500 Laps 266.5 Miles