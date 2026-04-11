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The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with the top drivers returning to the track after having last Sunday off. Following Cup Series qualifying on Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s race has been set.

Here are the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results today at Bristol. We’ll start by presenting the Food City 500 starting lineup and further below you can find the starting grid for Sunday’s NASCAR race.

Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Starting Lineup: Food City 500

PositionDriverLap Time (Seconds)
1Ryan Blaney15.101
2Tyler Reddick15.124
3Chase Briscoe15.135
4Riley Herbst15.147
5Ty Gibbs15.164
6Ross Chastain15.175
7Chris Buescher15.190
8Kyle Larson15.192
9Austin Cindric15.200
10Carson Hocevar15.201
11Denny Hamlin15.225
12Bubba Wallace15.231
13Daniel Suarez15.233
14Christopher Bell15.261
15Zane Smith15.277
16Noah Gragson15.279
17Ryan Preece15.282
18Chase Elliott15.285
19Michael McDowell15.291
20Joey Logano15.311
21Brad Keselowski15.312
22AJ Allmendinger15.323
23Ricky Stenhouse Jr15.331
24Austin Dillon15.344
25Josh Berry15.364
26Connor Zilisch15.368
27Alex Bowman15.368
28Erik Jones15.378
29Kyle Busch15.389
30Cole Custer15.404
31John Hunter Nemechek15.467
32Ty Dillon15.498
33Shane van Gisbergen15.515
34William Byron15.554
35Todd Gilliland15.593
36Cody Ware15.613
37Chad Finchum15.711

NASCAR Cup Series Starting Grid at Bristol

Here is the Food City 500 starting grid for tomorrow at Bristol.

RowInside LaneOutside Lane
Row 1Ryan BlaneyTyler Reddick
Row 2Chase BriscoeRiley Herbst
Row 3Ty GibbsRoss Chastain
Row 4Chris BuescherKyle Larson
Row 5Austin CindricCarson Hocevar
Row 6Denny HamlinBubba Wallace
Row 7Daniel SuarezChristopher Bell
Row 8Zane SmithNoah Gragson
Row 9Ryan PreeceChase Elliott
Row 10Michael McDowellJoey Logano
Row 11Brad KeselowskiAJ Allmendinger
Row 12Ricky Stenhouse JrAustin Dillon
Row 13Josh BerryConnor Zilisch
Row 14Alex BowmanErik Jones
Row 15Kyle BuschCole Custer
Row 16John H. NemechekTy Dillon
Row 17Shane van GisbergenWilliam Byron
Row 18Todd GillilandCody Ware
Row 19Chad Finchum

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race at Bristol?

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race tomorrow at Bristol Motor Speedway, followed by Tyler Reddick in the Food City 500 starting grid.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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