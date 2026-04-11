The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with the top drivers returning to the track after having last Sunday off. Following Cup Series qualifying on Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s race has been set.
Here are the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results today at Bristol. We’ll start by presenting the Food City 500 starting lineup and further below you can find the starting grid for Sunday’s NASCAR race.
Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Starting Lineup: Food City 500
|Position
|Driver
|Lap Time (Seconds)
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|15.101
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|15.124
|3
|Chase Briscoe
|15.135
|4
|Riley Herbst
|15.147
|5
|Ty Gibbs
|15.164
|6
|Ross Chastain
|15.175
|7
|Chris Buescher
|15.190
|8
|Kyle Larson
|15.192
|9
|Austin Cindric
|15.200
|10
|Carson Hocevar
|15.201
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|15.225
|12
|Bubba Wallace
|15.231
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|15.233
|14
|Christopher Bell
|15.261
|15
|Zane Smith
|15.277
|16
|Noah Gragson
|15.279
|17
|Ryan Preece
|15.282
|18
|Chase Elliott
|15.285
|19
|Michael McDowell
|15.291
|20
|Joey Logano
|15.311
|21
|Brad Keselowski
|15.312
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|15.323
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|15.331
|24
|Austin Dillon
|15.344
|25
|Josh Berry
|15.364
|26
|Connor Zilisch
|15.368
|27
|Alex Bowman
|15.368
|28
|Erik Jones
|15.378
|29
|Kyle Busch
|15.389
|30
|Cole Custer
|15.404
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|15.467
|32
|Ty Dillon
|15.498
|33
|Shane van Gisbergen
|15.515
|34
|William Byron
|15.554
|35
|Todd Gilliland
|15.593
|36
|Cody Ware
|15.613
|37
|Chad Finchum
|15.711
NASCAR Cup Series Starting Grid at Bristol
Here is the Food City 500 starting grid for tomorrow at Bristol.
|Row
|Inside Lane
|Outside Lane
|Row 1
|Ryan Blaney
|Tyler Reddick
|Row 2
|Chase Briscoe
|Riley Herbst
|Row 3
|Ty Gibbs
|Ross Chastain
|Row 4
|Chris Buescher
|Kyle Larson
|Row 5
|Austin Cindric
|Carson Hocevar
|Row 6
|Denny Hamlin
|Bubba Wallace
|Row 7
|Daniel Suarez
|Christopher Bell
|Row 8
|Zane Smith
|Noah Gragson
|Row 9
|Ryan Preece
|Chase Elliott
|Row 10
|Michael McDowell
|Joey Logano
|Row 11
|Brad Keselowski
|AJ Allmendinger
|Row 12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Austin Dillon
|Row 13
|Josh Berry
|Connor Zilisch
|Row 14
|Alex Bowman
|Erik Jones
|Row 15
|Kyle Busch
|Cole Custer
|Row 16
|John H. Nemechek
|Ty Dillon
|Row 17
|Shane van Gisbergen
|William Byron
|Row 18
|Todd Gilliland
|Cody Ware
|Row 19
|Chad Finchum
|—
Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race at Bristol?
Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race tomorrow at Bristol Motor Speedway, followed by Tyler Reddick in the Food City 500 starting grid.