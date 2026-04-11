The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with the top drivers returning to the track after having last Sunday off. Following Cup Series qualifying on Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR starting lineup for tomorrow’s race has been set.

Here are the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results today at Bristol. We’ll start by presenting the Food City 500 starting lineup and further below you can find the starting grid for Sunday’s NASCAR race.

Related: NASCAR Predictions for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Starting Lineup: Food City 500

Position Driver Lap Time (Seconds) 1 Ryan Blaney 15.101 2 Tyler Reddick 15.124 3 Chase Briscoe 15.135 4 Riley Herbst 15.147 5 Ty Gibbs 15.164 6 Ross Chastain 15.175 7 Chris Buescher 15.190 8 Kyle Larson 15.192 9 Austin Cindric 15.200 10 Carson Hocevar 15.201 11 Denny Hamlin 15.225 12 Bubba Wallace 15.231 13 Daniel Suarez 15.233 14 Christopher Bell 15.261 15 Zane Smith 15.277 16 Noah Gragson 15.279 17 Ryan Preece 15.282 18 Chase Elliott 15.285 19 Michael McDowell 15.291 20 Joey Logano 15.311 21 Brad Keselowski 15.312 22 AJ Allmendinger 15.323 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 15.331 24 Austin Dillon 15.344 25 Josh Berry 15.364 26 Connor Zilisch 15.368 27 Alex Bowman 15.368 28 Erik Jones 15.378 29 Kyle Busch 15.389 30 Cole Custer 15.404 31 John Hunter Nemechek 15.467 32 Ty Dillon 15.498 33 Shane van Gisbergen 15.515 34 William Byron 15.554 35 Todd Gilliland 15.593 36 Cody Ware 15.613 37 Chad Finchum 15.711

NASCAR Cup Series Starting Grid at Bristol

Here is the Food City 500 starting grid for tomorrow at Bristol.

Row Inside Lane Outside Lane Row 1 Ryan Blaney Tyler Reddick Row 2 Chase Briscoe Riley Herbst Row 3 Ty Gibbs Ross Chastain Row 4 Chris Buescher Kyle Larson Row 5 Austin Cindric Carson Hocevar Row 6 Denny Hamlin Bubba Wallace Row 7 Daniel Suarez Christopher Bell Row 8 Zane Smith Noah Gragson Row 9 Ryan Preece Chase Elliott Row 10 Michael McDowell Joey Logano Row 11 Brad Keselowski AJ Allmendinger Row 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Austin Dillon Row 13 Josh Berry Connor Zilisch Row 14 Alex Bowman Erik Jones Row 15 Kyle Busch Cole Custer Row 16 John H. Nemechek Ty Dillon Row 17 Shane van Gisbergen William Byron Row 18 Todd Gilliland Cody Ware Row 19 Chad Finchum —

Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race at Bristol?

Ryan Blaney is on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race tomorrow at Bristol Motor Speedway, followed by Tyler Reddick in the Food City 500 starting grid.