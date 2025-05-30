NASCAR Driver Reveals He Idolized Denny Hamlin Ahead of Veteran’s 700th Start

Updated:
Follow Us
Mar 31, 2024; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates winning the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin is set to hit 700 Cup Series starts this weekend at Nashville. And while that puts him in rare elite company, one of the best tributes might’ve already come from inside his own camp.

Cory Heim, one of the rising stars and development driver for Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, didn’t hold back when talking about what his boss meant to him growing up.

“A lot of people know that growing up, Denny was my idol,” said Heim. “It means the world to have grown up idolizing him. Never knowing if I would make it to this level. But here I am and I’ve got him as one of my best supporters so far.”

Ranking Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 Comeback in NASCAR History
Also Read:
Ranking Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 Comeback in NASCAR History
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying, denny hamlin
Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It’s a full circle moment that shows just how long Hamlin’s been at the top level of the sport. And also how big his impact’s been on the next wave of talent. While the 700 number puts him alongside names like Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon, what stands out more than just longevity is what Hamlin’s done beyond the driver’s seat.

Through 23XI, he’s given younger guys like Heim and Tyler Reddick a shot and left his mark on more than just stat sheets. “. It’s great to have someone like that in that role that owns the team. Someone you raced against that me and Bubba can also lean on.”

Teammates outside his own team have noticed, too. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell called Hamlin a pillar of Toyota’s success in NASCAR.

Hamlin’s been open about how tough the road was to get here and the sacrifices were real. That hustle eventually turned into 700 Cup starts. With 56 race wins, three Daytona 500 and now, a driver-development pipeline under his own roof.

Denny Hamlin is still chasing that first Cup title. But when the green flag drops in Nashville, he’ll already have something a trophy can’t buy: respect and admiration from the next generation.

Jimmie Johnson joins hollywood agency, follows Tom Brady’s playbook to build post-racing empire
Also Read:
Jimmie Johnson joins hollywood agency, follows Tom Brady’s playbook to build post-racing empire
By Farah Ben Gamra
My love for motorsports started in my childhood in Tunisia, watching races with my family. Fast forward to today, ... More about Farah Ben Gamra
Mentioned in this article:

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.