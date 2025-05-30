Ranking Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 Comeback in NASCAR History

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ross Chastain made history this weekend at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, and not just by winning. The Trackhouse Racing driver did something no one has ever done in the sport’s longest race: he started 40th and won. That’s last to first, and never done at Charlotte.

So, where does Chastain’s crazy ride rank among the all-time greatest comebacks at this Crown Jewel Race in NASCAR’s history? Let’s take a look.

7. Tony Stewart — 2001 Coca-Cola 600 (Started 43rd, Finished 3rd)

Tony Stewart didn’t win the 600 in 2001, but what he did that day is legendary. He ran the Indy 500 earlier in the day, finished 6th, by the way, then hopped on a plane, landed in Charlotte, and started dead last in the Coca-Cola 600. From 43rd all the way to 3rd. That’s over 1,100 miles of racing in one day, and he didn’t just survive it; he dominated. No other driver in history has ever done that.

6. Matt Kenseth — 2000 Coca-Cola 600 (Started 21st)

This was Kenseth’s first Cup Series win, and it was a big one. Back then, starting 21st and winning the 600 was a benchmark. He stayed clean in a crazy race and timed his charge just right. Not flashy, but tough and technical — classic Kenseth.

4. Austin Dillon — 2017 Coca-Cola 600 (Started 22nd)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Austin Dillon’s win was all about fuel strategy. Started 22nd, he stretched his final tank to perfection and brought the iconic #3 car back to Victory Lane for the first time since Dale Earnhardt. For pure drama and legacy, this one gets a spot , even if it wasn’t the most dominant run.

3. Kevin Harvick — 2011 Coca-Cola 600 (Started 28th)

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

This race was crazy . Wrecks, cautions and an ending that came down to a green-white-checkered. Kevin Harvick kept his cool, stayed in it all night and stole the win when Dale Jr. ran out of fuel on the last lap. Not the cleanest comeback, but a classic Harvick closer.

2. Jimmie Johnson — 2003 Coca-Cola 600 (Started 37th)

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Before Chastain, Jimmie Johnson held the record for deepest starting spot at the Coca-Cola 600. Started 37th, he was a masterclass in patience and consistency, leading 34 laps and winning his first big one. It solidified his rep as a guy who could win from anywhere — and as we’d all find out later, he definitely could.

1. Ross Chastain — 2025 Coca-Cola 600 (Started 40th)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This one’s in a league of its own. No one had ever won the Coca-Cola 600 from the back of the pack until Ross Chastain did it. Started 40th, he worked his way through the field methodically, caught fire in the final stage and passed William Byron with 5 to go. The win didn’t just break a record — it set a new one, for the 600 and for Charlotte Motor Speedway overall. Clean, aggressive, smart driving. Chastain’s comeback wasn’t just good, it redefined what’s possible at NASCAR’s longest and most brutal race.