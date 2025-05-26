NASCAR results for Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 winner, NASCAR stage results from Charlotte

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Sunday is the best day in racing and it came to a close with the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Heading into Sunday, the big focus was on Kyle Larson attempting ‘The Double’ for the second consecutive year. As the NASCAR results from Charlotte show, things didn’t go as expected but the finish was great.

Below you can find the full NASCAR results from the Coca-Cola 600, including the stage results from the NASCAR race today, with Ross Chastain recording his first win of the season.

NASCAR results from Charlotte: Final results from Coca-Cola 600

Ross Chastain – 50 points William Byron – 65 points Chase Briscoe – 36 points AJ Allmendinger -46 points Brad Keselowski – 32 points Chase Elliott – 37 points Michael McDowell -31 points Christopher Bell – 41 points Ryan Preece – 29 points Noah Gragson – 32 points Ricky Stenhouse Jr Josh Berry Erik Jones Shane Van Gisbergen Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin Joey Logano Todd Gilliland Ty Dillon Austin Dillon Cole Custer Chris Buescher Connor Zilisch Ty GIbbs Cody Ware Tyler Reddick John Hunter Nemechek Riley Herbst Alex Bowman Justin Haley Austin Cindric Derek Kraus Josh Bilicki Carson Hocevar – DNF Bubba Wallace – DNF Ryan Blaney – DNF Daniel Suarez – DNF Kyle Larson – DNF Zane Smith – DNF` Jimmie Johnson – DNF

Coca-Cola 600 stage results

Here are the stage results from the NASCAR race today at Charlotte.

Stage 1 W. Byron – 10 points T. Reddick – 9 points C. Bell – 8 points JH Nemechek– 7 points A. Allmendinger – 6 points C. Buscher– 5 points D. Hamlin – 4 points N. Gragson – 3 points C. Elliott– 2 points M. McDowell – 1 point Stage 2 W. Byron – 10 points D. Hamlin – 9 points T. Reddick – 8 points C. Hocevar– 7 points JH Nemechek – 6 points A. Allmendinger – 5 points E. Jones – 4 points R. Chastain– 3 points N. Gragson – 2 points C. Elliott– 1 point Stage 3 W. Byron – 10 points D. Hamlin – 9 points C. Hocevar – 8 points T. Reddick – 7 points R. Chastain – 6 points A. Allmendinger – 5 points C. Bell – 4 points C. Elliott– 3 points C. Briscoe – 2 points R. Preece– 1 point

