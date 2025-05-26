NASCAR results for Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 winner, NASCAR stage results from Charlotte

NASCAR results at Charlotte
Sunday is the best day in racing and it came to a close with the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Heading into Sunday, the big focus was on Kyle Larson attempting ‘The Double’ for the second consecutive year. As the NASCAR results from Charlotte show, things didn’t go as expected but the finish was great.

Below you can find the full NASCAR results from the Coca-Cola 600, including the stage results from the NASCAR race today, with Ross Chastain recording his first win of the season.

NASCAR results from Charlotte: Final results from Coca-Cola 600

  1. Ross Chastain – 50 points
  2. William Byron – 65 points
  3. Chase Briscoe – 36 points
  4. AJ Allmendinger -46 points
  5. Brad Keselowski – 32 points
  6. Chase Elliott – 37 points
  7. Michael McDowell -31 points
  8. Christopher Bell – 41 points
  9. Ryan Preece – 29 points
  10. Noah Gragson – 32 points
  11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr
  12. Josh Berry
  13. Erik Jones
  14. Shane Van Gisbergen
  15. Kyle Busch
  16. Denny Hamlin
  17. Joey Logano
  18. Todd Gilliland
  19. Ty Dillon
  20. Austin Dillon
  1. Cole Custer
  2. Chris Buescher
  3. Connor Zilisch
  4. Ty GIbbs
  5. Cody Ware
  6. Tyler Reddick
  7. John Hunter Nemechek
  8. Riley Herbst
  9. Alex Bowman
  10. Justin Haley
  11. Austin Cindric
  12. Derek Kraus
  13. Josh Bilicki
  14. Carson Hocevar – DNF
  15. Bubba Wallace – DNF
  16. Ryan Blaney – DNF
  17. Daniel Suarez – DNF
  18. Kyle Larson – DNF
  19. Zane Smith – DNF`
  20. Jimmie Johnson – DNF

Coca-Cola 600 stage results

Here are the stage results from the NASCAR race today at Charlotte.

Stage 1

  1. W. Byron – 10 points
  2. T. Reddick – 9 points
  3. C. Bell – 8 points
  4. JH Nemechek– 7 points
  5. A. Allmendinger – 6 points
  6. C. Buscher– 5 points
  7. D. Hamlin – 4 points
  8. N. Gragson – 3 points
  9. C. Elliott– 2 points
  10. M. McDowell – 1 point

Stage 2

  1. W. Byron – 10 points
  2. D. Hamlin – 9 points
  3. T. Reddick – 8 points
  4. C. Hocevar– 7 points
  5. JH Nemechek – 6 points
  6. A. Allmendinger – 5 points
  7. E. Jones – 4 points
  8. R. Chastain– 3 points
  9. N. Gragson – 2 points
  10. C. Elliott– 1 point

Stage 3

  1. W. Byron – 10 points
  2. D. Hamlin – 9 points
  3. C. Hocevar – 8 points
  4. T. Reddick – 7 points
  5. R. Chastain – 6 points
  6. A. Allmendinger – 5 points
  7. C. Bell – 4 points
  8. C. Elliott– 3 points
  9. C. Briscoe – 2 points
  10. R. Preece– 1 point

