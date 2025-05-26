NASCAR results for Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 winner, NASCAR stage results from Charlotte

Sunday is the best day in racing and it came to a close with the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Heading into Sunday, the big focus was on Kyle Larson attempting ‘The Double’ for the second consecutive year. As the NASCAR results from Charlotte show, things didn’t go as expected but the finish was great.
Below you can find the full NASCAR results from the Coca-Cola 600, including the stage results from the NASCAR race today, with Ross Chastain recording his first win of the season.
NASCAR results from Charlotte: Final results from Coca-Cola 600
- Ross Chastain – 50 points
- William Byron – 65 points
- Chase Briscoe – 36 points
- AJ Allmendinger -46 points
- Brad Keselowski – 32 points
- Chase Elliott – 37 points
- Michael McDowell -31 points
- Christopher Bell – 41 points
- Ryan Preece – 29 points
- Noah Gragson – 32 points
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr
- Josh Berry
- Erik Jones
- Shane Van Gisbergen
- Kyle Busch
- Denny Hamlin
- Joey Logano
- Todd Gilliland
- Ty Dillon
- Austin Dillon
- Cole Custer
- Chris Buescher
- Connor Zilisch
- Ty GIbbs
- Cody Ware
- Tyler Reddick
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Riley Herbst
- Alex Bowman
- Justin Haley
- Austin Cindric
- Derek Kraus
- Josh Bilicki
- Carson Hocevar – DNF
- Bubba Wallace – DNF
- Ryan Blaney – DNF
- Daniel Suarez – DNF
- Kyle Larson – DNF
- Zane Smith – DNF`
- Jimmie Johnson – DNF
Coca-Cola 600 stage results
Here are the stage results from the NASCAR race today at Charlotte.
Stage 1
- W. Byron – 10 points
- T. Reddick – 9 points
- C. Bell – 8 points
- JH Nemechek– 7 points
- A. Allmendinger – 6 points
- C. Buscher– 5 points
- D. Hamlin – 4 points
- N. Gragson – 3 points
- C. Elliott– 2 points
- M. McDowell – 1 point
Stage 2
- W. Byron – 10 points
- D. Hamlin – 9 points
- T. Reddick – 8 points
- C. Hocevar– 7 points
- JH Nemechek – 6 points
- A. Allmendinger – 5 points
- E. Jones – 4 points
- R. Chastain– 3 points
- N. Gragson – 2 points
- C. Elliott– 1 point
Stage 3
- W. Byron – 10 points
- D. Hamlin – 9 points
- C. Hocevar – 8 points
- T. Reddick – 7 points
- R. Chastain – 6 points
- A. Allmendinger – 5 points
- C. Bell – 4 points
- C. Elliott– 3 points
- C. Briscoe – 2 points
- R. Preece– 1 point
Read More: Insider sheds light on when Corey Heim will face full-time in Cup Series