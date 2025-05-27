4 Reasons Kevin Harvick Advocates for Canceling the All-Star Race

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Kevin Harvick has had enough of the All-Star Race. He said it before: it no longer fits where NASCAR is going. The former Cup Series champion sees the event as a drain on teams with nothing in return.

Between the lack of competition and the added stress to an already crazy NASCAR schedule, Harvick thinks the sport would be better off focusing elsewhere.

Here are four reasons why Harvick thinks the All-Star Race should be taken off the calendar:

1. Format and Officiating Issues

Kevin Harvick points out the inconsistent officiating and constant format changes as evidence that the All-Star Race has lost its way. From restarts to judgment calls, the event often generates more confusion than clarity, and that’s not helping anyone on the track or in the stands.

2. Kevin Harvick has a Better Idea

Instead of fixing the All-Star Race, Kevin Harvick has a different idea entirely: get rid of it and invest in something that produces better racing. He’s floated the idea of a short track series at historic tracks with big money on the line. The All-Star Race is a relic of a bygone era, one that no longer matches up with modern NASCAR. But his idea is about competitive energy in a setting that brings out the best in drivers and fans.

“I think we should get rid of the All-Star Race and the Clash. I loved what we did last night at Bowman Gray… it was awesome. But imagine if that was a points race,” said Harvick.

3. More Pressure on Teams

Kevin Harvick points to the toll the schedule takes on the teams. Events like the All-Star Race that don’t affect the standings or championship only add to that load. The grind of constant travel, prep, and execution hits hardest behind the scenes, and the 2021 Cup Series champion sees little reason for it in a non-points race.

4. No Real Impact on the Season

Kevin Harvick has been saying the All-Star Race is a waste of time for years. With no points on the line, he sees it as a high-cost exhibition that doesn’t matter. The investment in equipment, personnel, and travel is the same, but the return just isn’t there.

“I think the All-Star Race sucks. I think it has absolutely no meaning to anything we do all year. There’s no point in it, and you spend the same amount of money to go out and race in a race that has no meaning,” said Harvick.