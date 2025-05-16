Kevin Harvick has a radical idea for NASCAR All Star Race future

Kevin Harvick says the All-Star Race might be nearing its shelf life as an annual part of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

Speaking on his Happy Hours show on NASCAR on FOX’s YouTube channel, the 2014 Cup Series champion driver turned television analyst listed all the reasons he doesn’t think the annual summer exhibition doesn’t work anymore.

“I just think that with all the effort and things that go into it,” said Harvick. “We can’t find a format that everybody likes; I think we should honor our guys. I think we have to figure out how to make the Clash be the Clash and the All-Star Race and make it all work together. I think that North Wilkesboro deserves to be a points race.”

So in other words, Harvick would just make Wilkesboro a 37th points paying race.

“I think it would be a fantastic points event, 400 laps, all the cars on the race track, full weekend,” Harvick said. “I don’t think North Wilkesboro should go anywhere, but I just think the All-Star Race has run its course, personally.”

The race, held at Atlanta in 1986, then Charlotte from 1987 to 2019, Bristol in 2020, Texas from 2020-2021, and Wilkesboro ever since. It’s paid a million to win since 2003.

NASCAR used to use the event to test out new rules and radical formats but now they’ve all been implemented. Thus, Harvick isn’t sure NASCAR needs two non-points exhibition races if there are no new ideas for the All Star Race.