Jimmie Johnson joins hollywood agency, follows Tom Brady’s playbook to build post-racing empire

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson just made another big move, only this time, it wasn’t in the driver’s seat.



Days after hitting 700 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Coca-Cola 600, the seven-time champion has, according to journalist Adam Stern, signed with top talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), and his off track ambitions are getting serious.

The deal puts both Jimmie Johnson and his team, Legacy Motor Club, under WME’s umbrella for full representation. Think media, endorsements, brand partnerships and more. It’s a smart move for a guy who’s done just about everything behind the wheel.

If you’ve followed Johnson’s career, you know Jimmie Johnson has never been one to sit still. Along with helping lead Legacy Motor Club (home to the №42 Toyota driven by John Hunter Nemechek and the №43 piloted by Erik Jones) he’s also still running select races in the №84. But since his full-time racing retirement, he’s been putting more thought into what comes after life on track.

Enter WME. The agency that has helped people such as Tom Brady and Serena Williams use their sports fame to build thriving businesses. Johnson’s looking to do the same.

The NASCAR legend has already ventured into media with his company, Charlie Meatball Productions. He’s also involved in real estate and hospitality ventures. With WME now, things can move quickly. No matter if it’s brand campaigns, television work, Legacy sponsorships or new ideas to interact with the audience. The underlying goal is to create something bigger . Jimmie Johnson wants to keep pushing boundaries the way he always has, just now with a different kind of horsepower behind him.

As he told Variety when launching Charlie Meatball Productions: “We have plenty of irons in the fire,” Jimmie Johnson says. “I’m looking for that passion in the partners we bring in, from the person telling the story to the people who are surrounded by it.”

