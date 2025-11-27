For NASCAR fans the past few weeks have been quite intense, to say the least. Leaked internal messages and all the ongoing controversies have really stirred the pot of long-smoldering frustrations. But many would argue that its not created the problems, it’s just brought them to light.

For years fans have been complaining about the decisions that get made at the top, the Next Gen car, the rising costs, and just how the sport gets presented. And now, with it all out in the open, some are seeing an opportunity to make some serious changes.

One thing that keeps coming up in all the fan discussions at the moment is how NASCAR compares to Forumla 1. “Watching F1 in the morning and then NASCAR has put things in perspective” said one fan, for what modern motorsport broadcasts should be aiming for a real taste of what is possible.

F1’s coverage is really good, with high quality graphics and all the racing that flows continuously without even a single commercial break.

here's what NASCAR would look like if it used formula 1's graphics package pic.twitter.com/yxjpRoKPX2 — andrew (@ham11in) November 25, 2025

It’s all super engaging from start to finish. Meanwhile, NASCAR is often interrupted by stage breaks, cautions, and all the usual commercial spots . It breaks the flow and dilutes the excitement for most fans. And certain long standing NASCAR enthusiasts have found themselves looking forward to F1 broadcasts more than they used to look forward to their own sport’s races.

Some numbers are starting to really back up what fans have been saying. The Las Vegas Grand Prix in November pulled in an average of 1.5 million viewers on ESPN . That’s a record high for that event and a 40% increase from roughly 905,000 viewers last year.

Overall, F1 races across ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2 are now averaging roughly 1.3 million viewers in the US. That puts the series on course to beat previous season totals, and that’s actually a big deal.

F1’s Rising Viewership, Numbers Are Pretty Compelling

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In the US, NASCAR’s overall viewership numbers (average of around 2.45 million) are still higher than Formula 1’s. But that’s not how industry analysts typically interpret the data. Because what’s important is the trend lines and they tell a different story. And the long-term trend shows that NASCAR viewership is declining while F1 viewership is rising.

NASCAr is plummeting with a 15% drop from 2024, while F1’s average viewership in the US has an increase of about 17% from 2024.

The fact is, NASCAR is dealing with a slow, long-term decline in viewership across its various broadcast partners, while F1 is experiencing a sharp ascent.

So for NASCAR, F1’s success obviously raises the stakes. F1’s done a great job of making itself a legitimate alternative. Especially for younger viewers who enjoy the shorter races, the global scope, and the slick presentation.

The contrast really brings out NASCAR’s problems. Leadership decisions, overly complex cars, interruptions, incecent commecial have ruined the show. As one fan put it, “Auto racing is the sport: NASCAR is the business” F1 shows us that motorsport can still be super exciting and efficient and professional all at the same time, and that’s raising the bar for what American fans expect.

The take home message is really pretty clear because now, F1 isn’t just competing with NASCAR but in many ways its setting the standard. For NASCAR to hang on to and grow its audience, it can’t just make a few tweaks. A bold rethink of its leadership, presentation and fan engagement is needed. The recent controversies might have shone a harsh light on the problems, but they also give NASCAR the chance to make the changes fans have been asking for — before more and more viewers start to permanently tune in to F1.