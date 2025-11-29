The antitrust showdown between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR is getting uglier by the day as we count down to the trial — all thanks to several batches of leaked internal messages and a growing sense of outrage from the fans.

Journalist John Newby just dropped a bombshell on X: the plaintiffs have filed a 44-page exhibit list, and what they’ve got in there is a way bigger deal than anyone expected. Newby says the list includes not one but multiple different versions of the charter-member agreement, chats between the teams that were meant to be kept under wraps, media rights deals, snaps of tracks all over the States, including Five Flags Speedway, and even a story that Jeff Gordon supposedly said Hendrick Motorsports hasn’t made a profit in ten years. Also, unsealed messages, profit and loss statements, and tax returns.

It was also pointed out that all these documents are now open to the public on the PACER system, where you can download the federal filings for just $0.10 a page. It all took another turn now.

The release of those internal messages has really ratcheted things up. Fans are going ballistic. Lots of them have been suspicious that there’s something fishy going on with how NASCAR runs things, and now a team om the grid is saying and backing it up.

Plaintiffs (23XI/Front Row) have submitted a list of exhibits for trial, which starts on Monday.

Internal messages and PACER filings spotlight uglier legal battle than expected

The exhibit list looks like the plaintiffs are gunning straight for the heart. They’re saying that the way things are set up, NASCAR has way too much power, meaning they get to decide who can compete, how to do it, and who gets the cash.

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are getting ready to really dig into how much money is being made and how teams are doing financially. But let’s not be fooled, NASCAR is certainly preparing to hit hard, and they’re definitely not going down without a fight.

With the trial now just around the corner , the clock’s ticking down to the very last days. With a fan base that is absolutely fuming, has morphed this into one of the most explosive moments that NASCAR has witnessed in recent history. Every indication suggests that this is going to be a full-on ugly courtroom battle that goes all the way . With plenty of evidence to back it up, tension that’s thick enough to cut, and all eyes from the public are on this to reshape the future of stock car racing for years to come.

