NASCAR standings after Darlington: Cup Series standings after Goodyear 400

The eighth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway with the Goodyear 400. Unsurprisingly, Sunday’s race was largely dominated by the best NASCAR drivers in 2025 with the top Cup Series points leaders strengthening their position. Here are the NASCAR standings right now after Darlington.

NASCAR standings after Darlington: Cup Series point leaders

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 William Byron* 315 — 2 Denny Hamlin* 266 -49 3 Christopher Bell* 263 -52 4 Chase Elliott 256 -59 5 Tyler Reddick 254 -61 6 Kyle Larson* 244 -71 7 Ryan Blaney 236 -79 8 Bubba Wallace 233 -82 9 Joey Logano 232 -83 10 Alex Bowman 227 -88 11 Chris Buescher 215 -100 12 Ross Chastain 199 -116 13 Ryan Preece 184 -131 14 Chase Briscoe 178 -137 15 Kyle Busch 177 -138 16 AJ Allmendinger 168 -147 17 Michael mcDowell 167 -148 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 158 -157 19 John Hunter Nemechek 155 -160 20 Josh Berry* 154 -161 21 Austin Cindric 151 -164 22 Zane Smith 151 -164 23 Todd Gilliland 148 -167 24 Daniel Suárez 147 -168 25 Ty Dillon 141 -174 26 Ty Gibbs 131 -184 27 Austin Dillon 128 -187 28 Erik Jones 128 -187 29 Justin Haley 127 -188 30 Carson Hocevar 118 -197 31 Brad Keselowski 111 -204 32 Noah Gragson 108 -207 33 Shane van Gisbergen 97 -218 34 Riley Herbst 92 -223 35 Cole Custer 77 -238 36 Cody Wae 44 -271

NASCAR standings FAQ

Who leads in NASCAR points?

William Byron leads in NASCAR points after Darlington with 315, 49 points more than Denny Hamlin in second place.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Denny Hamlin won the Goodyear 400 race at Darlington on Sunday.

How many points does Kyle Busch have?

Kyle Busch has 177 points this season, sitting 15th in the NASCAR standings right now.

How many points does Kyle Larson have?

Kyle Larson has 244 points this season, placing sixth in the NASCAR standings after Darlington.

How many points does Chase Elliott have?

Chase Elliott has 256 points this season, putting him fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

How many points does Bubba Wallace have?

Bubba Wallace has 233 points this season, 82 points behind the leader, putting him eighth in the NASCAR standings after Darlington.

