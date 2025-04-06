NASCAR standings after Darlington: Cup Series standings after Goodyear 400

Updated:
NASCAR standings after Darlington
Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The eighth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway with the Goodyear 400. Unsurprisingly, Sunday’s race was largely dominated by the best NASCAR drivers in 2025 with the top Cup Series points leaders strengthening their position. Here are the NASCAR standings right now after Darlington.

NASCAR standings after Darlington: Cup Series point leaders

RankDriverPointsBehind
1William Byron*315
2Denny Hamlin*266-49
3Christopher Bell*263-52
4Chase Elliott256-59
5Tyler Reddick254-61
6Kyle Larson*244-71
7Ryan Blaney236-79
8Bubba Wallace233-82
9Joey Logano232-83
10Alex Bowman227-88
11Chris Buescher215-100
12Ross Chastain199-116
13Ryan Preece184-131
14Chase Briscoe178-137
15Kyle Busch177-138
16AJ Allmendinger168-147
17Michael mcDowell167-148
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr158-157
19John Hunter Nemechek155-160
20Josh Berry*154-161
21Austin Cindric151-164
22Zane Smith151-164
23Todd Gilliland148-167
24Daniel Suárez147-168
25Ty Dillon141-174
26Ty Gibbs131-184
27Austin Dillon128-187
28Erik Jones128-187
29Justin Haley127-188
30Carson Hocevar118-197
31Brad Keselowski111-204
32Noah Gragson108-207
33Shane van Gisbergen97-218
34Riley Herbst92-223
35Cole Custer77-238
36Cody Wae44-271
NASCAR standings FAQ

Who leads in NASCAR points?

William Byron leads in NASCAR points after Darlington with 315, 49 points more than Denny Hamlin in second place.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Denny Hamlin won the Goodyear 400 race at Darlington on Sunday.

How many points does Kyle Busch have?

Kyle Busch has 177 points this season, sitting 15th in the NASCAR standings right now.

How many points does Kyle Larson have?

Kyle Larson has 244 points this season, placing sixth in the NASCAR standings after Darlington.

How many points does Chase Elliott have?

Chase Elliott has 256 points this season, putting him fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

How many points does Bubba Wallace have?

Bubba Wallace has 233 points this season, 82 points behind the leader, putting him eighth in the NASCAR standings after Darlington.

