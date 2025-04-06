NASCAR standings after Darlington: Cup Series standings after Goodyear 400

The eighth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway with the Goodyear 400. Unsurprisingly, Sunday’s race was largely dominated by the best NASCAR drivers in 2025 with the top Cup Series points leaders strengthening their position. Here are the NASCAR standings right now after Darlington.
Related: NASCAR schedule 2025
NASCAR standings after Darlington: Cup Series point leaders
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|William Byron*
|315
|—
|2
|Denny Hamlin*
|266
|-49
|3
|Christopher Bell*
|263
|-52
|4
|Chase Elliott
|256
|-59
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|254
|-61
|6
|Kyle Larson*
|244
|-71
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|236
|-79
|8
|Bubba Wallace
|233
|-82
|9
|Joey Logano
|232
|-83
|10
|Alex Bowman
|227
|-88
|11
|Chris Buescher
|215
|-100
|12
|Ross Chastain
|199
|-116
|13
|Ryan Preece
|184
|-131
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|178
|-137
|15
|Kyle Busch
|177
|-138
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|168
|-147
|17
|Michael mcDowell
|167
|-148
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|158
|-157
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|155
|-160
|20
|Josh Berry*
|154
|-161
|21
|Austin Cindric
|151
|-164
|22
|Zane Smith
|151
|-164
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|148
|-167
|24
|Daniel Suárez
|147
|-168
|25
|Ty Dillon
|141
|-174
|26
|Ty Gibbs
|131
|-184
|27
|Austin Dillon
|128
|-187
|28
|Erik Jones
|128
|-187
|29
|Justin Haley
|127
|-188
|30
|Carson Hocevar
|118
|-197
|31
|Brad Keselowski
|111
|-204
|32
|Noah Gragson
|108
|-207
|33
|Shane van Gisbergen
|97
|-218
|34
|Riley Herbst
|92
|-223
|35
|Cole Custer
|77
|-238
|36
|Cody Wae
|44
|-271
NASCAR standings FAQ
Who leads in NASCAR points?
William Byron leads in NASCAR points after Darlington with 315, 49 points more than Denny Hamlin in second place.
Who won the NASCAR race today?
Denny Hamlin won the Goodyear 400 race at Darlington on Sunday.
How many points does Kyle Busch have?
Kyle Busch has 177 points this season, sitting 15th in the NASCAR standings right now.
How many points does Kyle Larson have?
Kyle Larson has 244 points this season, placing sixth in the NASCAR standings after Darlington.
How many points does Chase Elliott have?
Chase Elliott has 256 points this season, putting him fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.
How many points does Bubba Wallace have?
Bubba Wallace has 233 points this season, 82 points behind the leader, putting him eighth in the NASCAR standings after Darlington.
Related: NASCAR standings for Truck Series, Xfinity Series; NASCAR Cup Series stats 2025