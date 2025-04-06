F1 standings right now: Latest Formula 1 standings after Max Verstappen’s Japanese Grand Prix win

Sunday marked the third race of the 2025 Formula 1 season, with Max Verstappen holding off Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for a nail-biting victory at the finish. It marks Verstappen’s first win of the season and we’ve now had three different drivers win an F1 race this season. It also delivered plenty of movement in the F1 standings.
Lando Norris still sits atop the Formula 1 standings right now, but Verstappen gained some ground on Sunday. Meanwhile, the likes of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton trail far behind the front of the pack, with Norris and Verstappen each having more points individually than Hamilton, Leclerc and Alexander Albon combined.
Let’s dive into the F1 standings after the Japanese Grand Prix 2025.
Formula 1 standings after Japan GP
Here are the latest Formula 1 standings following Sunday’s GP in Japan.
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|62 points
|2
|Max Verstappen
|61 points
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|49 points
|4
|George Russell
|45 points
|5
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|30 points
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|20 points
|7
|Alexander Albon
|18 points
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|15 points
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|10 points
|10
|Lance Stoll
|10 points
|11
|Nico Hülkenberg
|6 points
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|5 points
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|4 points
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|3 points
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|1 point
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|0 points
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|0 points
|18
|Liam Lawson
|0 points
|19
|Jack Doohan
|0 points
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|0 points
Formula 1 team standings 2025
Here are the F1 standings following the Japan GP on Sunday.
- McLaren Mercedes – 111 points
- Mercedes – 75 points
- Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT – 61 points
- Ferrari – 35 points
- Williams Mercedes – 19 points
- Haas Ferrari – 15 points
- Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes – 10 points
- Racing Bulls Honda RBPT – 7 points
- Rick Sauber Ferrari – 6 points
- Alpine Renault – 0 points
DHL fastest lap award 2025
- Australia – Lando Norris – 1:22.167
- China – Lando Norris – 1:35.454
- Japan – Andrea Kimi Antonelli – 1:30.965
F1 results: Japanese Grand Prix results
Here are the final results from Sunday’s F1 race in the Japanese GP.
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris – +1.4 seconds
- Oscar Piastri – +2.1 seconds
- Charles Leclerc – +16.0 seconds
- George Russell – +17.3 seconds
- Kimi Antonelli – +18.6 seconds
- Lewis Hamilton – +29.1 seconds
- Isack Hadjar – +37.1 seconds
- Alex Albon – +40.3 seconds
- Ollie Bearman – +54.5 seconds
- Fernando Alonso – +57.3 seconds
- Yuki Tsunoda – +58.4 seconds
- Pierre Gasly – +62.1 seconds
- Carlos Sainz – +74.1 seconds
- Jack Doohan – +81.3 seconds
- Nick Hulkenberg – +81.9 seconds
- Liam Lawson – +82.7 seconds
- Esteban Ocon – +83.4 seconds
- Gabriel Bortoleto – +83.8 seconds
- Lance Stroll – +1 lap