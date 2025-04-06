F1 standings right now: Latest Formula 1 standings after Max Verstappen’s Japanese Grand Prix win

Updated:
F1 standings, Formula 1 standings
Sunday marked the third race of the 2025 Formula 1 season, with Max Verstappen holding off Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for a nail-biting victory at the finish. It marks Verstappen’s first win of the season and we’ve now had three different drivers win an F1 race this season. It also delivered plenty of movement in the F1 standings.

Lando Norris still sits atop the Formula 1 standings right now, but Verstappen gained some ground on Sunday. Meanwhile, the likes of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton trail far behind the front of the pack, with Norris and Verstappen each having more points individually than Hamilton, Leclerc and Alexander Albon combined.

Let’s dive into the F1 standings after the Japanese Grand Prix 2025.

Formula 1 standings after Japan GP

Here are the latest Formula 1 standings following Sunday’s GP in Japan.

RankDriverPoints
1Lando Norris62 points
2Max Verstappen61 points
3Oscar Piastri49 points
4George Russell45 points
5Andrea Kimi Antonelli30 points
6Charles Leclerc20 points
7Alexander Albon18 points
8Lewis Hamilton15 points
9Esteban Ocon10 points
10Lance Stoll10 points
11Nico Hülkenberg6 points
12Oliver Bearman5 points
13Isack Hadjar4 points
14Yuki Tsunoda3 points
15Carlos Sainz1 point
16Pierre Gasly0 points
17Fernando Alonso0 points
18Liam Lawson0 points
19Jack Doohan0 points
20Gabriel Bortoleto0 points

Formula 1 team standings 2025

Here are the F1 standings following the Japan GP on Sunday.

  1. McLaren Mercedes – 111 points
  2. Mercedes – 75 points
  3. Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT – 61 points
  4. Ferrari – 35 points
  5. Williams Mercedes – 19 points
  6. Haas Ferrari – 15 points
  7. Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes – 10 points
  8. Racing Bulls Honda RBPT – 7 points
  9. Rick Sauber Ferrari – 6 points
  10. Alpine Renault – 0 points

DHL fastest lap award 2025

  • Australia – Lando Norris – 1:22.167
  • China – Lando Norris – 1:35.454
  • Japan – Andrea Kimi Antonelli – 1:30.965
F1 results: Japanese Grand Prix results

Here are the final results from Sunday’s F1 race in the Japanese GP.

  1. Max Verstappen
  2. Lando Norris – +1.4 seconds
  3. Oscar Piastri – +2.1 seconds
  4. Charles Leclerc – +16.0 seconds
  5. George Russell – +17.3 seconds
  6. Kimi Antonelli – +18.6 seconds
  7. Lewis Hamilton – +29.1 seconds
  8. Isack Hadjar – +37.1 seconds
  9. Alex Albon – +40.3 seconds
  10. Ollie Bearman – +54.5 seconds
  11. Fernando Alonso – +57.3 seconds
  12. Yuki Tsunoda – +58.4 seconds
  13. Pierre Gasly – +62.1 seconds
  14. Carlos Sainz – +74.1 seconds
  15. Jack Doohan – +81.3 seconds
  16. Nick Hulkenberg – +81.9 seconds
  17. Liam Lawson – +82.7 seconds
  18. Esteban Ocon – +83.4 seconds
  19. Gabriel Bortoleto – +83.8 seconds
  20. Lance Stroll – +1 lap
