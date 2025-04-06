F1 standings right now: Latest Formula 1 standings after Max Verstappen’s Japanese Grand Prix win

Credit: Manami Yamada/Reuters via Imagn Images

Sunday marked the third race of the 2025 Formula 1 season, with Max Verstappen holding off Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for a nail-biting victory at the finish. It marks Verstappen’s first win of the season and we’ve now had three different drivers win an F1 race this season. It also delivered plenty of movement in the F1 standings.

Lando Norris still sits atop the Formula 1 standings right now, but Verstappen gained some ground on Sunday. Meanwhile, the likes of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton trail far behind the front of the pack, with Norris and Verstappen each having more points individually than Hamilton, Leclerc and Alexander Albon combined.

Let’s dive into the F1 standings after the Japanese Grand Prix 2025.

Formula 1 standings after Japan GP

Rank Driver Points 1 Lando Norris 62 points 2 Max Verstappen 61 points 3 Oscar Piastri 49 points 4 George Russell 45 points 5 Andrea Kimi Antonelli 30 points 6 Charles Leclerc 20 points 7 Alexander Albon 18 points 8 Lewis Hamilton 15 points 9 Esteban Ocon 10 points 10 Lance Stoll 10 points 11 Nico Hülkenberg 6 points 12 Oliver Bearman 5 points 13 Isack Hadjar 4 points 14 Yuki Tsunoda 3 points 15 Carlos Sainz 1 point 16 Pierre Gasly 0 points 17 Fernando Alonso 0 points 18 Liam Lawson 0 points 19 Jack Doohan 0 points 20 Gabriel Bortoleto 0 points

Formula 1 team standings 2025

Here are the F1 standings following the Japan GP on Sunday.

McLaren Mercedes – 111 points Mercedes – 75 points Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT – 61 points Ferrari – 35 points Williams Mercedes – 19 points Haas Ferrari – 15 points Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes – 10 points Racing Bulls Honda RBPT – 7 points Rick Sauber Ferrari – 6 points Alpine Renault – 0 points

DHL fastest lap award 2025

Australia – Lando Norris – 1:22.167

Lando Norris – 1:22.167 China – Lando Norris – 1:35.454

Lando Norris – 1:35.454 Japan – Andrea Kimi Antonelli – 1:30.965

F1 results: Japanese Grand Prix results

Here are the final results from Sunday’s F1 race in the Japanese GP.