NASCAR odds: Goodyear 400 predictions, including winner at Darlington Raceway

The Goodyear 400 starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway is officially set. William Byron will lead the front of the field on Sunday afternoon’s green flag, leading a field made up of some of the top drivers as of late. Before diving into our Goodyear 400 predictions, we’re showing the latest NASCAR ods for Sunday’s race.

Ahead of Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway, here are the Goodyear 400 odds and our NASCAR predictions for Sunday’s Cup Series race.

NASCAR odds: Goodyear 400 odds

Here are the latest NASCAR odds for the Goodyear 400 via FanDuel and BetMGM.

Driver Odds (FanDuel / BetMGM) Kyle Larson +380 / +500 Tyler Reddick +1100 / +600 Ryan Blaney +650 / +800 Denny Hamlin +800 / +700 William Byron +650 / +800 Christopher Bell +350 / +1600 Chase Briscoe +1600 / +1200 Chase Elliott +1000 / +1800 Bubba Wallace +5500 / +1800 Ross Chastain +2500 / +2000 Joey Logano +1200 / +2000 Alex Bowman +2900 / +2000 Kyle Busch +3500 / +1600 Brad Keselowski +6000 / +1600 Chris Buescher +4000 / +2500 Josh Berry +2600 / +1800 Ty Gibbs +5500 / +4000 Ryan Preece +13000 / +1800 Noah Gragson +2000 / +10000 Erik Jones +6000 /+10000 Carson Hocevar +7500 / +2500 Austin Cindric +4500 / +2500 Michael McDowell +15000 / +15000 AJ Allmendinger +9000 / +20000 Daniel Suarez +10000 / +15000

Goodyear 400 predictions: Who will win at Darlington?

Ryan Preece wins a stage

The 2025 season started with a terrifying crash for Ryan Preece that sent the No. 60 car airborne, then flipping around on the track. He also had some issues at Atlanta and COTA and then finished 15th at Phoenix. Over the last three races, Preece has been outstanding. He started 12th in Las Vegas and finished 3rd (34 points), then turned a 31st-starting position into a 9th-place finish at Homestead and finally started 21st at Martinsville to claw his way back to 7th.

Preece is in an even better spot on Sunday in the Goodyear 400, starting second alongside William Byron. He had one of the fastest cars on Saturday (170.407 mph) and really handled the corners well. The strong starting position will pay off for Preece on Sunday with a stage victory.

Ty Gibbs maintains momentum from Martinsville with top-10 finish

It certainly appears that Ty Gibbs’s luck is starting to turn around. After having the second-lowest point total among full-time drivers heading into Martinsville, Gibbs turned things around with a 13th-place finish and 31 points. Quite frankly, the day would’ve been even better if not for some contact from Tyler Reddick. Gibbs will be 11th in the NASCAR starting lineup on Sunday, putting him in an even better position at a track where he has the 11th-highest average finish (14.8). We believe that with the changes made by the Joe Gibbs Racing team this week for the No. 54 car, Gibbs will secure his first top-10 finish of the season.

Michael McDowell has a rough day at Darlington

While it hasn’t been a great season for Michael McDowell, he heads into the Goodyear 400 still in the NASCAR playoff picture. However, the No. 71 car hasn’t recorded a top-10 finish this year and he’s only led 12 laps through seven races. We don’t see any of that changing on Sunday. In qualifying, McDowell performed well – 169.736 mph – to earn the 10th spot in the starting lineup. However, he has seven career DNFs at Darlington with only three top-10 finishes in 19 races. While we don’t think he’ll wind up getting taken out of the race in an accident, McDowell will finish outside the top 12 by the end of Sunday’s race.

Bubba Wallace snags another top-five finish

Bubba Wallace is coming off consecutive third-place finishes and he now gets behind the wheel of the No. 23 car at one of his best tracks. In his last six races at Darlington Raceway, Wallace has four top-10 finishes (T-1st) and he had one of the fastest cars (170.189 mph) in Saturday’s qualifying. He also is more composed behind the wheel this year and the addition of crew chief Charles Denike paired with the improvements of the No. 23 pit crew is consistently yielding great results. Look for Wallace’s hot streak to continue on Sunday afternoon with his third consecutive top-5 finish.

