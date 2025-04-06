2025 Japanese Grand Prix: Winners and Losers from Suzuka, including Lando Norris

Credit: Formula 1

The 2025 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka had its share of thrills and spills, with Max Verstappen’s commanding win stealing the spotlight. But beyond the top of the podium, it was a mixed bag for the rest of the field. Here’s who came out on top and who’s licking their wounds after the third round of the 2025 Formula 1 season:

Winner: Max Verstappen

No surprise here—Max Verstappen owned the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. After a rocky start to the season, he hit back hard, nailing the pole and leading every lap like it was a Sunday drive off the track. McLaren pushed him, but Verstappen didn’t flinch, proving he’s still got the edge when it counts. That’s four Suzuka wins in a row now, and he’s right back in the championship hunt.

Loser: McLaren

McLaren bagged second and third with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, but they’re still walking away feeling a bit stung. They had the speed to challenge Verstappen, yet McLaren let a golden chance slip through their fingers. Qualifying was the sore spot—both drivers knew they could’ve dug deeper to snatch pole. Some reckon they played it too safe in the race, too, missing a shot to take it to Verstappen.

Winner: Isack Hadjar

Racing Bulls’ rookie Isack Hadjar had a weekend to remember, grabbing his first F1 points with a seventh-place finish. Fresh off a solid run in China, he showed he’s got no problem keeping up with the big leagues. Battling seatbelt woes in qualifying to lock in seventh on the grid was a highlight, and his steady race has probably got Liam Lawson sweating a bit for his comeback.

Loser: Lance Stroll

Aston Martin would rather forget Suzuka, and Lance Stroll had a rough go of it. He qualified dead last for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, a whole second off Fernando Alonso’s pace. Starting on soft tires didn’t spark any magic, and he wound up the only driver a lap down. Meanwhile, Alonso nearly nabbed a point in the same so-so car — talk about a gap.

Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes’ young gun Kimi Antonelli was a total standout, shining bright at tricky Suzuka. He admitted being “pretty lost” in practice, but the 18-year-old turned it around with a slick qualifying lap for sixth. He even led for a bit in the race, set the fastest lap, and beat out former teammate Lewis Hamilton. That kind of grit on a tough weekend? Impressive stuff.

Loser: Sauber

Sauber’s still stuck in the mud, with both cars starting near the back and finishing pointless at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Even with upgrades in tow, Suzuka’s fast sweeps showed Sauber’s got a mountain to climb. They’re looking like the slowest outfit out there right now. Nico Hulkenberg came close to Q2, but they’re still trailing teams like Haas, who snuck away with a point.

Winner: Oliver Bearman

Haas rookie Oliver Bearman turned heads, making it to Q3 and holding tenth from start to finish. On a track he’d never raced before, he outdid his veteran teammate in qualifying and kept it clean for a points-scoring “solo mission” of a race. After a shaky season start, this run’s putting his name in lights.

Loser: Carlos Sainz

It wasn’t a disaster, but Carlos Sainz’s settling-in phase with Williams isn’t quite clicking yet, making him a bit of a letdown this weekend. He showed some promise in qualifying, only for a grid penalty to throw a wrench in things. With Williams leaning hard on Alex Albon for points, Sainz’s groove with the team is taking longer to find than hoped.

